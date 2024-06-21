Whisky workers to strike over pay offer

Employee relationsLatest NewsIndustrial action / strikesPay settlements

GMB union members at Whyte & Mackay, the whisky maker, have voted in favour of industrial action next week.

Staff will walk out at three Highland distilleries on Monday after 84% of union members voted to reject a pay offer in a ballot. The turnout was 90%.

There will be a further 11 days of strikes in July and two weeks in August.

GMB Scotland said that the company had angered members by claiming a strike would have little impact on operations.

The pay offer put forward by bosses at Whyte & Mackay was between 6% and 7%, according to the union.

Staff at its bottling and distribution sites in Grangemouth accepted the offer, but not at the Highland distillery sites in Dalmore, Invergordon and Tamnavulin.

Who is on strike and when? 

HR ‘must rebuild industrial relations skills’ 

GMB Highlands organiser Lesley-Ann MacAskill said: “The company’s rush to suggest distilleries are somehow less important than bottling and distribution operations was insulting and inflammatory.

“It should instead have been rushing to offer fair pay to our members because without their skill and experience there would be nothing to bottle and nothing to distribute.”

A spokesperson for Whyte & Mackay told the BBC: “Whyte and Mackay has acted in accordance with legal advice, and approached the negotiation in an open and transparent manner throughout.

“We continue to engage both our trade union partners to reach a sustainable resolution.”

GMB members at fellow whisky maker Edrington, which produces The Macallan and Famous Grouse, will also vote on strike action after a breakdown in pay talks.

GMB Scotland said a ballot had begun among members at the company on 19 June, and strike action could go ahead next month if the vote is in favour.

