Working when the clocks go back: how do employers handle the extra hour?

by Personnel Today
by Personnel Today How does the extra hour affect night working? Photo: Shutterstock
How does the extra hour affect night working? Photo: Shutterstock

The clocks go back one hour at 2:00am on Sunday 31 October 2021. But what does this mean for staff working a night shift? Must they be paid for working an extra hour? Or can they go home when they’ve worked their usual number of hours, even though the clock says they have an hour to go? Clocks changing from British Summer Time (BST) to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) can cause confusion among employees and employers if staff are working overnight. Generally, it is for employers to decide how they handle the situation, but this is subject to the statutory rules on the national minimum wage and working time, and anything contained in the employees’ contracts of employment.

Check the wording of contracts

Employers should check the wording of the contracts of employees who are working when the clocks go back. For example, a shift could be said to be from 10pm to 6am or the requirement could be to work an “eight-hour shift”. Employers don’t necessarily have to pay employees for working an hour longer on a particular shift. The situation can differ for hourly paid and salaried employees. A salaried employe
7 comments

Cat 14 Nov 2017 - 6:14 pm

What would the law say if in the contract of employment stated that the employee was promised a certain rate of pay per hour depending on the times of day? So for instance if they were paid £9 per hour between 8pm and 8am. If they were then neither paid the extra hour because the clocks went back or allowed to leave early, would this be legal? Surely it should be one or the other and as the contract states £9 per hour worked every hour should be paid?

carrie 4 Nov 2018 - 5:53 am

how does this article even make any sense in the United States of America in California because october 28th, 2018 was this past monday not Sunday. and to my knowledge the clocks turn back after midnight tonite
which right now it’s Saturday 1053pm pst

A Person 26 Nov 2019 - 11:56 am

This article applies specifically to workers in the UK.

Jim 7 Nov 2018 - 1:33 am

My rate dropped to £7.37 after doing a 13 hour shift and only getting paid for 12.

James Helin Sr. 8 Mar 2020 - 9:04 pm

You gave your employer 1 hour of your time for free?… Does he pay you for 8 when you only work 7 in the spring?

Adrian 8 Mar 2020 - 11:30 pm

I work 7 hours do I still get pay if the time go Forward I work nights

John Greer 25 May 2020 - 10:24 am

Work 4 on 4 off. Working nightshift in October so working extra hour but day off following march. How will that work with extra hour

