Working when the clocks go back: how do employers handle the extra hour?

When the clocks go back: FAQ How should employers deal with employees who are working when the clocks change?

Check the wording of contracts

Clocks changing from British Summer Time (BST) to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) can cause confusion among employees and employers if staff are working overnight. Generally, it is for employers to decide how they handle the situation, but this is subject to the statutory rules on the national minimum wage and working time, and anything contained in the employees’ contracts of employment.Employers should check the wording of the contracts of employees who are working when the clocks go back. For example, a shift could be said to be from 10pm to 6am or the requirement could be to work an “eight-hour shift”.Employers don’t necessarily have to pay employees for working an hour longer on a particular shift. The situation can differ for hourly paid and salaried employees. A salaried employe