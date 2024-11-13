Latest NewsShared parental leaveMaternityPaternityFamily-friendly working

Working Families reveals average parental benefits

by Jo Faragher
Parental leave policies were supported by other workplace culture factors such as senior executives role-modelling flexible working.
Employers are offering an average of 18 weeks’ fully-paid maternity leave as a day-one right, according to the latest Working Families benchmark figures on average parental benefits in the UK.

The charity’s analysis of policies offered by 69 benchmark employers showed that they offered an average of five weeks’ paid paternity leave, and 14 weeks’ paid shared parental leave.

Employers that offered an equal parenting policy provided on average 21 weeks of fully-paid leave, it found.

The charity said this year’s benchmark figures were a “significant improvement” on the statutory maternity pay rate of £184.03 per week. It also found that take-up among its benchmark employers was higher than the national average.

Higher take-up of parental leave was supported by other family-friendly measures such as management training around flexibility, senior leaders role-modelling flexible working, and wellbeing support.

Almost 96% of employers in its benchmark encouraged senior leaders to be role models for flexible working, and nine in 10 provided managers with training to lead flexible teams.

A high percentage of the employers offered additional support for employees having a child through surrogacy (86%), employees undergoing fertility treatment (90%) and those who have experienced miscarriage or baby loss (97%).

Organisations are also closely tracking how employees value family-friendly options, with 91% using staff surveys, 87% exit interviews, and 75% employee resource groups. Only 22% used feedback from unions.

Those offering family-friendly and other flexible working policies reported increased productivity, lower staff turnover and extended operating hours.

However, more than a quarter (28%) said a lack of budget remained a significant barrier, while 23% said line management knowledge and skills were a challenge.

Working Families CEO Jane van Zyl said: “Their actions demonstrate the value they place on employees who are parents and at the same time are leading the charge in tackling gender inequality.

“These employers understand the holistic approach needed to achieve transformational change in the workplace. And with every single employer implementing measures to boost wellbeing, they are also committed to supporting the whole individual.”

Earlier this year, the government launched new legislation that enables employees to request flexible working from their first day of employment. Working Families found that 86% of its benchmark employers were already offering this option before the legislation came into force.

 

