The Range could rescue 70 Homebase stores

by Rob Moss
More than 1,500 jobs could be saved at struggling DIY retailer Homebase after reports suggested that The Range’s billionaire owner Chris Dawson is in talks to acquire around 70 stores in the UK and Ireland.

Homebase has grappled with rising energy and labour costs since the pandemic, and a drop in demand as consumers reined in DIY projects because of the cost of living.

Its owner, Hilco, which has successfully turned around HMV, acquired the DIY chain in 2018 from Australian retail giant Wesfarmers for £1 under a company voluntary arrangement, resulting in the closure of a substantial number of stores and renegotiated rent deals.

It is understood that Wells Fargo bank would not extend a £95 million credit facility which expires next month.

Administrators are expected to be appointed tomorrow (14 November), but hundreds of roles at other stores and Homebase’s head office in Milton Keynes are expected to be at risk of redundancy unless other buyers are found.

Dawson told The Telegraph: “We are delighted to be able to save so many stores and jobs, and look forward to adding the Homebase brand and subsidiaries to the expanding Range group of companies.”

In August, Sainsbury’s announced it was acquiring the leases on 10 Homebase sites for conversion to new supermarkets. Homebase was launched in 1979 by Sainsbury’s before being divested in 2006.

CDS Superstores, The Range’s parent company, is also looking to buy Homebase’s brands and its online business.

Homebase’s collapse would follow the recent demise of Carpetright, Paperchase and Wilko. CDS also bought Wilko’s brand when it collapsed last year, but did not buy any stores.

Rob Moss is a business journalist with more than 25 years' experience. He has been editor of Personnel Today since 2010. He joined the publication in 2006 as online editor of the award-winning website. Rob specialises in labour market economics, gender diversity and family-friendly working. He has hosted hundreds of webinar and podcasts. Before writing about HR and employment he ran news and feature desks on publications serving the global optical and eyewear market, the UK electrical industry, and energy markets in Asia and the Middle East.

