Budget 2023: Free childcare expected to expand to one- and two-year-olds

Free childcare for working parents in England will be expanded to cover one and two-year-olds, today’s 2023 Budget is expected to reveal.

At the moment, only families with three and four-year-olds qualify for 30 hours of free childcare per week.

Earlier this week, chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced that the government would start paying childcare costs upfront for people claiming Universal Credit, providing they attend more meetings with work coaches.

While the Treasury has not formally confirmed that childcare support will be expanded, it has been widely reported that these plans will go ahead as part of a wider push to encourage people back into the workforce.

It is also expected that the hourly rate paid to childcare providers by the government will increase, alongside extra funding for local authorities to support parents with wraparound childcare provision.

Industry bodies and charities have been pushing for more support with childcare for working parents for months.

According to the OECD, childcare costs in the UK are among the highest in the world. The average percentage of net family income spent on childcare in the UK is 22%, compared to an OECD average of 10%.

Expanding the free childcare hours to younger children will cost the Treasury an estimated £4bn, although the chancellor is yet to explain where this money will come from.

Labour MP Stella Creasy said the expansion, if it is confirmed, would need more financial backing to work.

“If this is true, it’s asking childcare providers to offer more hours at a loss as it’s only half the money needed to deliver this promise,” she tweeted.

A recent survey by HR software company HiBob found that less than a fifth of employers offer childcare as a benefit, and only 32% of women get extended paid maternity leave.

Zoe Haimovitch, senior director of strategic projects at the company, said: “The UK’s childcare system is the most unaffordable in the developing world. Layer on top of this the current cost-of-living crisis, and we can see clearly why women, who take on a disproportionate share of unpaid caregiving, are excluded from the workforce.

“It’s an issue that’s not only impacting families and businesses, but it’s now impacting the overall economy. If today’s budget does deliver on the promise of additional childcare support, the impact will be enormous.”

The annual Women in Work index by consulting firm PwC saw the UK fall five places in terms of affordable childcare, noting that many women were priced out of returning to work due to childminder or nursery costs.

