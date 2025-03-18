Acas announces new chief executive

The Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service (Acas) has appointed Niall Mackenzie as its new chief executive, effective 1 May 2025.

Mackenzie currently works as the UK’s trade commissioner for North America, based at the British Consulate General in New York.

Mackenzie said: “I’m thrilled to be joining an organisation that has so many talented people promoting good workplace practice and helping resolve some of Britain’s most difficult workplace disputes.

“Acas experts play a vital role in conflict resolution and prevention. The annual cost of UK workplace conflict is an estimated £30bn. By further reducing that cost, Acas can make a marked contribution to Britain’s economic growth in the years ahead.”

Acas chair Clare Chapman, said: “I’m absolutely delighted to welcome Niall as CEO. Niall is an experienced and knowledgeable leader with a strong track record both of customer delivery and helping to grow the UK economy.

“We all look forward to working with him to further strengthen our reputation as Britain’s leading authority on employment relations.

“Acas is currently delivering one of its strongest set of annual results in recent years and will play a central role in supporting the government’s ‘Make Work Pay’ plans. I’m confident that Niall’s leadership will help us rise to the challenge of meeting the significant extra demand on our services this will involve as we continue to innovate in the delivery of our core services.”

Prior to his role as trade commissioner, Mackenzie was interim director general for domestic and international markets and exports. Before that, he was director for consumer and competition policy at the Department for Business and Trade, and interim director general of market frameworks at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

Mackenzie succeeds Dan Ellis, who has been Acas interim chief executive since August 2024, when Susan Clews retired.

