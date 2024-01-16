Age discrimination is commonplace at work

Age discrimination is most commonly occurring at work, according to research published alongside a campaign to tackle ageism in England.

Thirty-seven per cent of people in their 50s and 60s who experienced age discrimination in the past 12 months said this most commonly happened in the workplace, the Centre for Ageing Better found.

People in this age group also experienced ageism on social media, television, movies and news reports (32%), and as consumers (32%).

The charity found that half of adults aged over 50 in England have experienced age discrimination in the past year.

It has launched a campaign, Age Without Limits, which aims to challenge the way people think about ageing, tackle prejudices and encourage people to feel confident about ageing.

Separate research carried out by the charity in 2021 found that one in three people aged over 50 thought they had been turned down for a job because of their age, while a YouGov survey in 2022 found one in five employers believed age discrimination took place in their organisation.

Older employees are also less likely to receive training once in a role, the Centre for Ageing Better said.

Attracting and retaining more over-50s in employment is one of the key facets of the government’s strategy to tackle economic inactivity. Many over-50s have left work following the pandemic, through ill health, lifestyle changes or otherwise.

Centre for Ageing Better chief executive Dr Carole Easton said: “Ageism is the prejudice that’s hidden in plain sight. We see and hear casual ageism every day, it’s embedded in our society and even accepted as normal by many of us who are older.

“Ageism scars lives. It is often dismissed as being harmless, but if you look at the research, or speak to people whose lives have been affected by ageism, you will soon realise ageist ideas or beliefs can be incredibly damaging for us as individuals and for wider society.

“That is why we are launching this campaign to get the nation thinking differently about ageing, for the benefit of us all as we grow older.”

The Age Without Limits campaign urges employers to sign the age-friendly employer pledge and make their workplaces more accessible and inclusive for older people by considering the language used in job adverts, flexible working opportunities, and whether the impact of menopause can be discussed openly at work.

It is also calling for an older people’s commissioner to be introduced in England, a position that is currently held in Wales.

Work and pensions minister Jo Churchill recently encouraged employers to offer midlife MOTs to help retain older workers.

