Northern Trains seeks engineering apprentices

Northern Trains has launched a recruitment drive for apprentices at five locations across the north of England.

It plans to recruit an additional 18 engineering apprentices to work across its fleet of 400 trains across its maintenance depots in Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds, Hull and Heaton in Newcastle, on a starting salary of £17,500.

The apprentices will undertake a four-year training programme and will achieve a Level 3 qualification as a Rail Engineering Technician on Traction and Rolling Stock.

The course has been developed in partnership with the National Training Academy for Rail and Myerscough College in Preston, where for the first two years of their training they will spend three and a half terms living and studying.

When not at college, they will be in depots gaining practical experience working with experienced colleagues.

Once qualified they will be able to apply for roles including maintenance engineer, team leader or technical engineer.

Jack Commandeur, engineering director for Northern Trains, said the firm was expecting “thousands” of applicants.

“A regular intake of apprentices is important to help nurture the next generation of railway engineers and engineering leaders. In these roles, the apprentices can develop their skills and experience in an environment that speaks to their passion for science and technology,” he said.

“There will be a lot of permanent opportunities after you are qualified and many of our past apprentices are now enjoying rewarding and successful careers across our business.”

Oliver Doyle, a current Northern engineering apprentice, said: “It’s not the typical 9 to 5 job. No two days are the same and I love the variety of jobs and roles that I do. I learn something new every day. As an apprentice I have a wealth of knowledge at my disposal allowing me to expand my expertise and improve my skillset.”

Applications for the apprenticeship positions are open until 18 February, shortly after National Apprenticeship Week (5 to 11 February 2024).

