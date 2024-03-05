Babcock to create 1,000 jobs at shipbuilding site

Defence company Babcock International Group is creating more than 1,000 new jobs at its shipbuilding facility in Rosyth, near Dunfermline, over the next four years.

It aims to recruit around 400 apprentices and 350 production support operatives, as well as skilled engineers, tradespeople and graduates, who will work on programmes including the delivery of Type 31 frigates for the Royal Navy.

Babcock said it wanted to attract people with various backgrounds and experience, including those not currently in education, employment or training, who will be supported by experienced tradespeople working at the company.

The Rosyth site expects to double its apprenticeship intake in 2024 as Babcock works on projects for HM Naval Base Clyde and the UK’s submarine enterprise.

Recognising that this week is Scottish Apprenticeship Week, Babcock chief executive David Lockwood said that recruiting apprentices helps the organisation sustain the technical skills it needs to deliver for critical defence programmes.

“Attracting and retaining talent is essential to the future success of our business and directly benefits the local communities in which we operate,” he said.

“Continued investment in Babcock’s development programmes and facilities enables our apprentices, graduates and trainees to experience a mix of on-the-job learning in a modern, digitally-led industrial environment, alongside academic training with further education partners and our own Babcock skills academy.”

Minister for defence procurement James Cartlidge said: “Rosyth is at the heart of major UK defence and commercial programmes, and it was a privilege to meet skilled workers and apprentices there last week.

“A career with Babcock can provide these unique opportunities and skilled technical training, whilst making a huge contribution to the Scottish economy.”

In 2021, Babcock announced that 1,000 roles would be made redundant to improve efficiency, reduce management layers and reduce siloed working.

