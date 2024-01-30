Lack of work experience barring candidates from entry-level jobs

Three-quarters of young adults have been rejected from an entry-level job because they do not have enough work experience.

This is according to a survey by Virgin Media O2, which found a general perception that prior experience is still needed even when applying for jobs at the bottom of the career ladder.

Seventy-four per cent of 25 to 34-year-olds had seen their application for an entry-level role rejected because they lacked experience, while 37% said they had felt underqualified when applying.

More than three-quarters (77%) of the 1,012 people surveyed think it is still important to have work experience even when seeking an entry-level role, and 28% indicated that it was near-impossible to find a good entry-level job without prior experience.

Seventy-two per cent said it was now harder to find entry-level jobs. Respondents felt the criteria for entry-level positions were much more stringent compared with when they started working (64%).

It follows research from The Prince’s Trust and NatWest which found 5% of young people have turned down a job because they cannot afford upfront costs such as rent or transport, while 24% cannot afford to study for the qualifications they need for their desired career.

Virgin Media O2 plans to take on 200 apprentices this year. It said it would not ask for a CV or require work experience for any of its internship, apprenticeship or graduate roles – instead, its recruitment process focuses on assessing candidates’ skills, strengths and motivations instead of education or work history.

Karen Handley, head of future careers at Virgin Media O2, said: “It’s wrong that many talented young people are being overlooked for entry-level roles because they don’t have prior experience – it’s creating unnecessary barriers for people starting out in their career.

“At Virgin Media O2, we believe in creating opportunities not obstacles, hiring based on potential with no prior experience or CVs needed for any of our early career roles. With more than 200 apprentice, graduate, and intern roles available this year across the UK, we’re giving young people the opportunity to build the skills and knowledge needed for a successful future career.”

Recruitment and resourcing opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more recruitment and resourcing jobs