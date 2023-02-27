BBC appoints new chief people officer

The BBC has appointed Uzair Qadeer as its new chief people officer.

Qadeer will oversee the global HR function across the BBC group and will be responsible for driving the company’s employee experience, cultural transformation, organisation change and people strategy.

He will also oversee the BBC’s progress under its 10-point diversity and inclusion plan, act as an adviser on the board remuneration committee, and lead the organisation’s independently-run charity Children in Need.

Qadeer joins the broadcaster from US healthcare provider Carbon Health, where he was chief people officer and built an HR function that led the company through a period of transformation.

The BBC’s new chief people officer was also the first chief diversity officer at Alexion Pharmaceuticals and held a role in Deloitte’s human capital consulting practice, where he advised clients across a range of industries.

Qadeer, who begins his role today (27 February), said: “The BBC is an iconic organisation that is cherished in the UK and respected worldwide.

“I believe that by curating a world-class employee experience at the BBC, we can effectively drive our ambitious Value for All strategy and unleash breakthroughs for our audiences. I am thrilled and honoured to work alongside our passionate and global teams at the BBC, an organisation that I tremendously admire.”

Leigh Tavaziva, BBC chief operating officer said: “Uzair’s appointment is an important step as we continue to implement our Value for All strategy and build on our plans to enhance our employee experience. He has an impressive track record of placing people at the heart of an organisation’s success and strives to bring fresh thinking, innovation and a focus on customers to the teams he leads. I am delighted to welcome him to the BBC.”

