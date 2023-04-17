Redundancy letters at BBC were ‘standard HR exercise’

Voluntary redundancy letters sent by the BBC’s HR department to senior presenters have been described as a ‘standard HR exercise’. Some media outlets had portrayed the letters as an attempt to target presenters.

A letter signed by interim managing news editor Philippa Busby, reportedly stated: “As you will be aware, in 2022 we announced a number of changes across BBC News which have meant that some colleagues have been placed at risk of redundancy, including some colleagues in presenter roles.”

The letter, sent at the start of April, asked staff who “would like to consider potentially leaving the BBC under voluntary redundancy” to hold discussions with senior HR executive Tim Burden.

However a BBC spokesperson has subsequently announced: “The email is addressed to all senior news presenters and presenters on the band immediately below. Everyone got it on the same day.

“Senior figures in TV news, including Huw Edwards, Sophie Raworth, Clive Myrie and Reeta Chakrabarti, have received the letter. It’s also been sent to the main presenters on Radio 4’s Today programme.”

Presenters had until last Friday to register their interest.

The move was a bid by the BBC to cut the number of compulsory redundancies.

Huw Edwards confirmed that the letter was not an attempt to target any particular senior figures. He wrote on Twitter: “Reality check. A standard HR exercise by BBC News (one of many over the years) is just that.

“A standard invitation to consider applying for voluntary redundancy. Nothing more.”

The BBC spokesperson said: “This isn’t about any new job cuts – it’s a standard HR exercise relating to savings we’ve announced previously – and it’s not targeting any individuals; we have to send it to everyone who’s at the same grade.

“We’re looking for expressions of interest in redundancy, not offering it, and it’s not the case that any or everyone who came forward would be accepted.”

