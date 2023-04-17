AcasLatest NewsDispute resolutionIndustrial action / strikesTrade unions

Royal Mail and CWU reach agreement on pay

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher The pay proposals will now be put out to a members' vote
Maureen McLean / Alamy Stock Photo

Royal Mail Group and the Communications Workers Union have reached a ‘negotiators’ agreement’ after their long-running dispute.

The two sides have been in disagreement over pay, terms and conditions for 11 months, and called in conciliation service Acas this year – alongside former TUC general secretary Brendan Barber – to try to reach a consensus.

In February, Royal Mail workers delivered what it claimed was the biggest national strike vote since the passing of the 2016 Trade Union Act, after already staging 18 days of industrial action in 2022.

A strike called on 16-17 February was cancelled after Royal Mail Group cited legal issues around the formal notification process.

Around 115,000 postal workers who are members of CWU have been involved in the action after being offered a 5.5% pay rise last year – an increase they claimed is equivalent to a 2% increase in real terms.

Royal Mail dispute

CWU halts strike after Royal Mail legal challenge 

Royal Mail workers deliver ‘biggest strike vote in history’ 

Acas said it had held “constructive talks” between the two parties, helping them to reach an agreement.

Acas director of dispute resolution, Kate Nowicki, said: “I want to thank the parties for their commitment and patience in Acas talks that allowed us all to find a positive way forward.”

In a statement, CWU general secretary Dave Ward and acting deputy general secretary (postal) Andy Furey said: “We have reached a negotiators’ agreement with the Royal Mail Group.

“The CWU Postal Executive will now meet and consider the agreement on Monday and Tuesday and we are putting in place plans to brief representatives across the union’s structures.”

If the executive accepts the deal, it will then be put out to a members’ vote.

Jo Faragher

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. Jo is also the author of 'Good Work, Great Technology', published in 2022 by Clink Street Publishing, charting the relationship between effective workplace technology and productive and happy employees. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

