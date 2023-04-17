Royal Mail and CWU reach agreement on pay

Royal Mail Group and the Communications Workers Union have reached a ‘negotiators’ agreement’ after their long-running dispute.

The two sides have been in disagreement over pay, terms and conditions for 11 months, and called in conciliation service Acas this year – alongside former TUC general secretary Brendan Barber – to try to reach a consensus.

In February, Royal Mail workers delivered what it claimed was the biggest national strike vote since the passing of the 2016 Trade Union Act, after already staging 18 days of industrial action in 2022.

A strike called on 16-17 February was cancelled after Royal Mail Group cited legal issues around the formal notification process.

Around 115,000 postal workers who are members of CWU have been involved in the action after being offered a 5.5% pay rise last year – an increase they claimed is equivalent to a 2% increase in real terms.

Acas said it had held “constructive talks” between the two parties, helping them to reach an agreement.

Acas director of dispute resolution, Kate Nowicki, said: “I want to thank the parties for their commitment and patience in Acas talks that allowed us all to find a positive way forward.”

In a statement, CWU general secretary Dave Ward and acting deputy general secretary (postal) Andy Furey said: “We have reached a negotiators’ agreement with the Royal Mail Group.

“The CWU Postal Executive will now meet and consider the agreement on Monday and Tuesday and we are putting in place plans to brief representatives across the union’s structures.”

If the executive accepts the deal, it will then be put out to a members’ vote.

