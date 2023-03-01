BBC staff to stage strike on budget day

BBC staff have agreed to walk out on 15 March, which is budget day, in a dispute over the broadcaster’s plans for local radio.

Around 1,000 members of the National Union of Journalists across the BBC’s local networks will stage a 24-hour strike in protest over the decision for 39 local stations to share radio programming between regions on weekday and weekend afternoons.

The union is also in discussion with members about striking on other key news coverage days such as the King’s coronation, local elections and the Eurovision song contest.

After the strike in March, staff will “work to rule” for up to six months while the union assesses potential other strike days and negotiates with senior managers.

The NUJ ballot, with a turnout of 69%, found that 83% were in favour of strike action and 92% supported action short of a strike.

The NUJ said yesterday that BBC local representatives would meet to confirm industrial action and members would be informed.

Michelle Stanistreet, NUJ general secretary, said: “This emphatic result demonstrates the strength of feeling amongst BBC members and their determination not to stand by and see local radio output dismantled.

“I would urge the BBC to take stock and meaningfully engage so that we can come to a solution that acknowledges the vital role that quality, relevant and genuinely local news plays in our public service broadcaster. The BBC’s focus on digital content and delivery shouldn’t be at the expense of local news and journalism.”

Paul Siegert, the NUJ’s national broadcasting organiser, said the decision to strike showed the BBC’s proposals had not received the backing of journalists.

He added: “Local radio is supposed to be local. That is its USP and one of the main reasons why 5.7m people listen to it every week. NUJ members are not opposed to the BBC investing in digital services, but it should not come at the expense of local radio and the communities it serves.

“We urge the BBC to get back around the table and start talking to us to try and find a way forward. No one wants to take strike action but the future of local radio is at stake and so our members are left with no option.”

A BBC spokesperson said: “Our local plans are about delivering an even better service to communities across England, reflecting how audiences use the BBC, strengthening our online provision and increasing the impact of our journalism.

“We have consulted extensively with the NUJ over recent months and adapted our plans in response to feedback.

“We have assured teams working across our 39 BBC Local bases that we will maintain overall investment and staffing levels in local services and we’ll work hard to minimise the risk of compulsory redundancies.”

The BBC appointed a new chief people officer this week, Uzair Qadeer.

HR roles in publishing and media on Personnel Today