Bevan Brittan appoints third female senior partner in a row

A law firm is celebrating International Women’s Day with the appointment of its third female senior partner in a row.

Jodie Sinclair will begin her three-year tenure as senior partner at Bevan Brittan from 1 May, replacing Joanne Easterbrook.

Sinclair joined the firm, which has just topped £50m in revenue for the first time, 21 years ago as an assistant solicitor.

She said there was a positive outlook ahead for the firm. “At Bevan Brittan there are exciting times ahead as we build upon our strong business strategy based upon profitable growth, focused within particular established and emerging markets, and where we have a strong ethos of working in partnership with our clients to support them to deliver their immediate and strategic goals.”

She celebrated the firm’s culture for enabling people to achieve their potential “on merit and regardless of background”.

“Today, on International Women’s Day, I am also very proud to be the third female Senior Partner in a row for Bevan Brittan,” she said.

“Whilst there is still more to do on diversity in the legal sector as a whole, as the wellbeing lead and in my role as senior partner, I am delighted to have the opportunity to continue to work with colleagues to promote and further embed our Responsible Business programme.

“I care passionately about the wellbeing and resilience of us all, and that of our business. We have successfully come through a challenging time over the last 12 months, and I am keen that we continue to build on that success, as we support each other and our clients.”

Duncan Weir, managing partner, said: “Our business is in very good shape and I’m delighted that Jodie will be in place from May to be part of the leadership team to take the business forward into the next stage of our development.

“I look forward to working with Jodie in her new role, to help us develop our existing and new clients and, in the post-pandemic world, to ensure we meet their future challenges and our services remain as relevant in three years’ time as they are now.”

Easterbrook will continue to lead the firm’s clinical risk leadership team, as well as head up its diversity and inclusivity efforts.

Another firm, Fletchers Solicitors, has just appointed its first female CEO. Alex Hatchman, who was previously chief strategy and operations officer at the firm, joined the legal sector after a career in retail operations.

