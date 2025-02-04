CIPD to lead research into responsible AI adoption

Artificial intelligence can help deliver growth but understanding its impact on jobs, skills needs and organisational strategy must be considered, the CIPD has said as it begins work in collaboration with the Innovate UK BridgeAI programme.

The CIPD has begun a government-backed research programme to help bridge the gap between AI innovation and responsible implementation, stating that efforts to boost AI use will be undermined if key people and organisational factors are not properly understood.

The CIPD is partnering with Innovate UK’s BridgeAI programme to understand the areas of HR, organisation strategy, and people development practice crucial to successful AI implementation at work. The research will help shape frameworks for ethical and responsible use of AI, and employers’ understanding of skills and organisational development needs.

Peter Cheese, chief executive of the CIPD, said: “AI is accelerating rapidly and will impact jobs, careers and workplaces. We all need to ensure it is used responsibly and ethically, understanding the many benefits, but also risks.

“As with any new technologies, there are gaps between AI development and adoption within organisations. HR can play a central role in establishing how AI works together with people and how it shapes jobs for a future that not only is good for business performance, but also good for people.

“Our work on the BridgeAI programme will help us understand how organisations are learning about and adopting AI, the wider skills that will be needed across our workforces, and the frameworks and guidance that can help us all.”

BridgeAI aims to empower organisations to responsibly harness the power of AI, bridging the AI divide and shaping a sustainable future for business and developers in the UK. The CIPD’s involvement recognises the crucial role the HR profession has in understanding and encouraging relevant use of AI at work, and the impact it could have on tasks, roles, performance and productivity.

The HR body’s involvement in BridgeAI will span three workstreams, beginning with a research project conducted in partnership with the Institute for the Future of Work (IFOW). The project aims to build a deeper understanding of the processes of AI adoption, how AI is or could be used by organisations, and its impact on workers.

HR leaders at organisations already using or considering implementing AI will take part in interviews, employee surveys and workshops to provide crucial insights into the impact and use of the technology.

Anna Thomas, founding co-director of IFOW, said: “This action-research project that we are conducting in partnership with the CIPD addresses a critical need in the AI adoption landscape. As organisations navigate the implementation of AI technologies, understanding the human impact and organisational dynamics is essential for responsible innovation.

“Through work, we will be gathering vital insights from HR leaders and employees that will help shape practical frameworks for ethical AI adoption. The research conducted in this partnership represents an important step in applying AI principles in practice, bridging the gap between AI’s potential and its responsible, effective and human-centred deployment in the workplace.”

The insights from the research project will also be used to develop practical tools and guidance for HR leaders to support AI adoption in their organisations, as well as inform the CIPD’s profession map that sets out the key knowledge and behaviours HR professionals need.

Later this year the CIPD will be involving people professionals in further work with other BridgeAI partners to refine the framework for ethical and responsible AI adoption and extend the AI skills framework to help inform skills needs.

Sara El-Hanfy, head of AI and machine learning at Innovate UK said: “BridgeAI is proud to join forces with CIPD to champion the responsible adoption of AI in the workplace. This partnership aims to empower businesses with ethical AI frameworks and support their workforces in unlocking the full potential of this transformative technology, ensuring inclusive growth and innovation.”

