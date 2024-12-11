Latest NewsManufacturingJob creation and losses

Bosch to axe up to 10,000 jobs in Germany

by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam
by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam Shutterstock / Erik Jacob
Shutterstock / Erik Jacob

Bosch plans to shed between 8,000 and 10,000 jobs in Germany, its supervisory board’s deputy chairman has indicated.

The automotive supplier, which has recently revealed numerous plans to cut its workforce, is making more cost reductions as it grapples to stay competitive in the international market.

Frank Sell, who is also chairman of Bosch’s key Mobility Solutions division’s works council, made the comments earlier this week.

According to reports, he said the atmosphere that had been created at the company because of the plans was “absolutely unbearable”.

Automotive sector jobs

VW staff set to strike in Germany over pay and job cuts

Vauxhall plans to close Luton plant, relocating some jobs

Ford to axe 4,000 jobs in Europe

Unions and labour representatives will now create an action plan for next year, Sell said.

Just three weeks ago, Bosch announced it would be slashing 5,000 jobs, with 3,800 layoffs to be made in Germany.

At the time, a spokesperson said that the exact number of redundancies would be discussed and agreed with employee representatives.

In another statement, the company indicated it was having to invest heavily in new technology, adapting to “the changing market environment”.

The firm also noted stagnation in the market, and said it would be axing as many as 1,300 roles between 2027 and 2030 at its Germany-based division making vehicle steering systems.

In December 2023, the business had already revealed plans to cut 1,500 jobs.

The company is not the first in the country’s automotive sector to make redundancies.

This month, Volkswagen employees in Germany are set to strike over the firm’s plans to curb pay and make thousands of jobs redundant as demand for cars in Europe plunges, while costs in the country make it tough to compete with international rivals.

Ford also intends to cut 4,000 jobs in Europe, including 800 in the UK, following a slump in electric vehicle sales.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

Opportunities in the Automotive sector on Personnel Today


Browse more opportunities in the Automotive sector

Kavitha Sivasubramaniam is an experienced journalist, editor and communications professional who has been working in B2B publishing for more than 17 years. After graduating from Bournemouth University with a degree in Multi Media Journalism, Kavitha started her career in local and regional newspapers, before moving to consumer magazines and later trade titles, as well as PR. Specialising in pay and reward, she has been editor of a number of HR publications including Pay & Benefits, Employee Benefits, Benefits Expert, Reward and CIPP’s membership magazine, Professional. In June 2024, she won Pay, Reward and Employee Benefits Journalist of the Year at the Willis Towers Watson media awards. She was also named one of Each Person’s top 20 influential HR bloggers and managed a highly commended content team of the year in 2019.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Budget cited as reason for recruitment decline

Charities expect to cut headcount in the face...

Airbus to axe nearly 500 UK jobs and...

Budget dampens business confidence according to surveys

Rise in number of over 65s in work

Vauxhall plans to close Luton plant, relocating some...

CBI: Budget impact will lead to drop in...

Seasonal hiring drives growth in UK jobs market

Ford to axe 4,000 jobs in Europe

Retailers warn chancellor of £7bn budget burden