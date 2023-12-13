British Museum urged to review HR and management

An independent review into a series of thefts at the British Museum has recommended the organisation changes its approach to management and HR.

Last month, chair of trustees of the museum George Osborne said it had been the “victim of an inside job” when around 2,000 items were stolen. Only around 350 have been recovered so far.

The employee suspected to have been involved – a senior curator – was dismissed earlier this year.

Peter Higgs, the accused, has previously denied any wrongdoing, and said he was “devastated” to lose his job. Museum director Hartwig Fischer stepped down in August after the story became public.

The review claims that the thief pocketed around £100,000 over some 30 years, selling items from museum store rooms. Some of the artefacts had never been catalogued by the museum, so their true value was not known. The recovery process is ongoing.

The British Museum was alerted to suspicions of thefts in 2021 by Dr Ittai Gradel, an antiquities dealer, who had seen three ancient artefacts belonging to the museum up for sale on eBay.

In August 2023, the museum announced the thefts and that a member of staff had been dismissed.

There are 36 recommendations in the review, which was carried out by former museum board member Sir Nigel Boardman, Lucy D’Orsi, the chief constable of the British Transport Police, and Ian Karet, a deputy high court judge.

Alongside recommendations about better inventory processes and risk management, it urges the organisation to adopt a “modern and inclusive approach” to management.

It should also “strengthen the HR department and consider seeking external advice … where it does not have the relevant expertise available”.

Finally, it advises that management should “review their approach to the suspension of employees to give due weight to the protection of the collection, the integrity of its records and the wellbeing of staff”.

Sir Mark Jones, interim director of the museum, said: “This is a helpful set of recommendations, many of which we are already delivering on.

“No-one can pretend this has been an easy period for the museum, but I have the utmost admiration for the commitment of the staff to building a stronger future for the museum we all care so deeply about.”

Osborne added that the review showed the British Museum was “putting our own house in order”.

“Above all, we’re determined to emerge from this period a stronger, more open, and more confident Museum that is fit for the future. Thanks to the hard work of the Review team we’re now equipped to do just that.”

Daniel Stander, an employment lawyer at Vedder Price, said of the recommendations: “Suspension can be a necessary and recommended step to conduct a reasonable and fair investigation, especially in cases where the presence of the employee might hinder the process.

“This is particularly relevant in situations involving potential theft or damage to property, as in the case of the British Museum. Suspension allows the employer to secure and examine evidence, interview other employees, and assess the extent of any potential wrongdoing without interference.”

This is far more challenging after an employee has been dismissed or left the organisation, he added: “From a practical perspective, once an employee has been dismissed and no longer works for the employer, it can be difficult to police what they do, when, and so where there is a need to recover highly (in)valuable property, there can be an additional imperative to suspend the employee for as brief as possible and keep it under review.”

