‘Calm down, calm down’: Liverpool bus driver’s racism claim struck out

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.A Liverpudlian bus driver told to ‘calm down, calm down’ by an HR manager was not discriminated against and his case was struck out by the Scottish employment tribunal for having no reasonable prospect of success. The claimant, Mr Ryan, had said he felt “extremely offended, insulted and believes he was discriminated against and ridiculed” when the HR manager appeared to reference comedian Harry Enfield’s 1990s television characters, The Scousers. Ryan began work for R Robertson & Son, a bus and coach operator in Shetland, in August 2020. On 29 January 2021 he accompanied a colleague to a grievance hearing as a witness. The hearing had been due to be held in person but, because the managing director had been asked to self-isolate for Covid reasons, it switched to a video meeting.
Rob Moss has been editor of Personnel Today since 2010. He joined the publication in 2006 as online editor, and has previously written in the optical and electrical markets.