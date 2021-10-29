Right to workBrexitLatest NewsSkills shortagesMigrant workers

More visas for the ‘brightest and the best’ – but will they work?

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Will new visas lure enough skilled workers for the UK economy and will they want to come here considering the widely publicised labour shortages and supply problems in other areas of the economy?
Shutterstock
Shutterstock

Chancellor Rishi Sunak's Autumn Budget speech reiterated commitments made on visas as the UK attempts to attract more skilled workers in the aftermath of Brexit. But with Scale-Up visa, High Potential Individual visa and Elite visa being added to a crowded field – not to mention temporary visas for those in professions portrayed as lesser skilled – is there an air of desperation surrounding the country's attempts to lure talent? Sunak told the Commons: “A third of our science Nobel Laureates have been immigrants. Half of our fastest growing companies have a foreign-born founder. “So, an economy built on innovation must be open and attractive to the best and brightest minds. Thanks to our brilliant home secretary, today’s Budget confirms the eligibility criteria for our new Scale-Up visa, making it quicker and easier for fast-growing businesses to bring in highly skilled individuals. “And the trade secretary’s new Global Talent Network, launching initially in the Bay Area, Boston and Bangalore, will identify, attract and relocate the best global talent in key science and tech sectors. “All part of our plan to make our visa system for international talent the most competitive in the world.” [pullquote]The government is continuing to bury their head in the sand on this critical issue” – Katie Newbury, immigration partner, Kingsley Napley LLP[/pullquote]

Optimistic tone

But behind the optimistic tone, the visas are intended to address a worrying trend. The government's Innovation Strategy document, published in July 2021, put it like this: “We know that exceptional people and teams are key to vibrant innovation ecosystems. The location of new high-tech industries around the world is in part a function of where the early scientific and entrepreneurial leadership happened to be located. “But we currently are losing the global competition to top talent. More inventors leave the UK each year than arrive here.”

Migrant workers

