More visas for the ‘brightest and the best’ – but will they work?

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Chancellor Rishi Sunak's Autumn Budget speech reiterated commitments made on visas as the UK attempts to attract more skilled workers in the aftermath of Brexit. But with Scale-Up visa, High Potential Individual visa and Elite visa being added to a crowded field – not to mention temporary visas for those in professions portrayed as lesser skilled – is there an air of desperation surrounding the country's attempts to lure talent? Sunak told the Commons: “A third of our science Nobel Laureates have been immigrants. Half of our fastest growing companies have a foreign-born founder. “So, an economy built on innovation must be open and attractive to the best and brightest minds. Thanks to our brilliant home secretary, today’s Budget confirms the eligibility criteria for our new Scale-Up visa, making it quicker and easier for fast-growing businesses to bring in highly skilled individuals. “And the trade secretary’s new Global Talent Network, launching initially in the Bay Area, Boston and Bangalore, will identify, attract and relocate the best global talent in key science and tech sectors. “All part of our plan to make our visa system for international talent the most competitive in the world.” [pullquote]The government is continuing to bury their head in the sand on this critical issue” – Katie Newbury, immigration partner, Kingsley Napley LLP[/pullquote]
Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and production editor who has worked in sectors including travel, aviation, agriculture, music, theatre and social work. He also works for a national newspaper
Adam McCulloch
Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and production editor who has worked in sectors including travel, aviation, agriculture, music, theatre and social work. He also works for a national newspaper