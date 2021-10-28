Real terms pay growth still weak, despite promise of higher wages

promised in the Budget. In 2022 average earnings are expected to grow by 3.9%, but are likely to be offset by inflation with the consumer prices index expected to reach 4.4%, according to the Resolution Foundation’s analysis of Office for Budget Responsibility forecasts. In March, CPI was forecast to reach just 1.9%. In the 16 years leading up to 2008 average earnings grew by 36%, but in the 16 years between 2008 and 2024, real wages are forecast to have risen by just 2.4% in total. “The country is still in the weakest decade for pay growth since the 1930s,” the Resolution Foundation’s The Boris Budget report found. “This was a big Budget and, despite being delivered by Rishi Sunak, a Boris Budget: promising more spending and higher wages. It partially delivered on the former, but good public finance news could not hide a grim reality ahead for household finances.”Real wage and income growth is set to grind to a halt next year, a think-tank has warned, despite the uplift in minimum wage rates and an end to the public sector pay freeze