Real terms pay growth still weak, despite promise of higher wages

In 2022 average earnings are expected to grow by 3.9%, but are likely to be offset by inflation with the consumer prices index expected to reach 4.4%, according to the Resolution Foundation’s analysis of Office for Budget Responsibility forecasts. In March, CPI was forecast to reach just 1.9%. In the 16 years leading up to 2008 average earnings grew by 36%, but in the 16 years between 2008 and 2024, real wages are forecast to have risen by just 2.4% in total. “The country is still in the weakest decade for pay growth since the 1930s,” the Resolution Foundation’s The Boris Budget report found. “This was a big Budget and, despite being delivered by Rishi Sunak, a Boris Budget: promising more spending and higher wages. It partially delivered on the former, but good public finance news could not hide a grim reality ahead for household finances.”Torsten Bell, chief executive of the Resolution Foundation, said: “It is not the high wage economy envisaged by the Prime Minister last month, or even the lower tax economy that Rishi Sunak said was his goal yesterday. Instead the Chancellor has set out plans for a new high tax, big state economy. “While tax revenues and NHS spending will be growing rapidly in this economy, growth in pay packets and family incomes looks far more anaemic – a huge challenge that the welcome rise in the national livin