Latest NewsThe HR profession

Challenges for HR in 2022: take part in our survey

by Personnel Today
by Personnel Today Shutterstock
Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

The past two years have presented huge challenges for employers and HR has had to be innovative and resilient to navigate its way through. But what hurdles lie ahead? Now that HR departments can look forward with a degree more certainty, there is a need to be prepared for what's next. Personnel Today’s HR Challenges 2022 survey, commissioned in association with Make UK, takes fresh look at what the next 12 months hold for HR, giving the profession insight into what challenges are anticipated and how peers are addressing them. The survey should take no more than five minutes to complete and in return you'll be entered into a prize draw. Top prize is £100 in Amazon vouchers and there are also four prizes of £50 Amazon vouchers. Participants will also receive a summary of the research's key findings. Take part in our survey
Avatar

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Redefining HR: Lars Schmidt talks to Oven-Ready HR

Personnel Today Awards 2021: HR Director of the...

CIPD ACE: HR must be ‘brave and bold’...

CIPD ACE: HR faces ‘once in a lifetime’...

Three in five HR professionals strengthened skills in...

Blow up your recruitment process: Chad Sowash talks...

Kevin Green returns to HR in First Bus...

Movers and Shakers September 2021: Monzo, Skyscanner and...

Dr Alex George to give keynote at Employee...

Low-cost perks on agenda at Employee Benefits Live