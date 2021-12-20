‘Urgent’ call for former teachers to return to classroom

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Amid a sharp rise in Omicron coronavirus cases, many schools were operating on reduced timetables or even forced to close before the Christmas break as staff were off sick with Covid-19 or looking after their own children who were self-isolating. Education secretary Nadhim Zahawi has opened up an “urgent call for qualified teachers”, who can be recently retired, or who trained as a teacher and then moved careers. The DfE said that “even a day a week” for the duration of the spring term would help schools to remain open for face-to-face lessons. It insisted that comprehensive background checks would go ahead to ensure safeguarding measures were observed. “Potential teachers are therefore encouraged to get the process started as soon as possible and ideally before Christmas Eve to be ready to join the workforce from January,” said the DfE. The sign-up portal includes a number of approved supply teacher agencies who will manage local supply and demand. These agencies will carry out the necessary pre-employment checks to ensure former teachers can be placed. However, candidates can approach other agencies if they prefer.The government will also reach out to networks through teacher training programmes such as Get Into Teaching, as well as the Teacher Pension Scheme. Graduates who have taken part in the Teach First scheme, which recruits high-performing graduates who would otherwise go into the commercial sector, will also be contacted if they currently work outside the profession and wish to make a temporary return to the classroom. The DfE added that the Disclosure an