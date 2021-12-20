‘Urgent’ call for former teachers to return to classroom

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.The Department for Education has issued a call for former teachers to return to the classroom to minimise the disruption caused by staff absence in the spring term. Amid a sharp rise in Omicron coronavirus cases, many schools were operating on reduced timetables or even forced to close before the Christmas break as staff were off sick with Covid-19 or looking after their own children who were self-isolating. Education secretary Nadhim Zahawi has opened up an “urgent call for qualified teachers”, who can be recently retired, or who trained as a teacher and then moved careers. The DfE said that “even a day a week” for the duration of the spring term would help schools to remain open for face-to-face lessons. It insisted that comprehensive background checks would go ahead to ensure safeguarding measures were observed. “Potential teachers are therefore encouraged to get the process started as soon as possible and ideally before Christmas Eve to be ready to join the workforce from January,” said the DfE. The sign-up portal includes a number of approved supply teacher agencies who will manage local supply and demand. These agencies will carry out the necessary pre-employment checks to ensure former teachers can be placed. However, candidates can approach other agencies if they prefer.
Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines.