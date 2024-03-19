Two-thirds of councils lack childcare places for full-time workers

Only one in three councils in England have enough childcare places to support full-time workers, just days before the government expands access to free childcare hours.

From April working parents of two-year-olds will be able to claim 15 free hours of childcare. However, a survey by the charity Coram Family and Childcare suggests that parents may struggle to find a place even if they are eligible for the support.

It was recently reported that parents were struggling to obtain the access codes that would allow them to claim free childcare hours.

Only 34% of English councils had enough childcare places to support parents working full time, a decrease of 14 percentage points since 2023’s survey.

Forty-five per cent had enough capacity to meet the demand for two-year-old free entitlement, down 18 percentage points from 62% last year. Just 35% had enough childcare places for children under two, down by 14 points.

Only 9% had sufficient childcare for parents working atypical hours, down from 15% last year.

While 63% of councils in England are confident or very confident that there will be enough places to meet demand for the imminent expansion, just 28% say the same about the expansion from September 2024, which will bring nine-month-old children into the scope of the 15 free hours entitlement. This falls to just 12% for the September 2025 expansion (30 hours from nine months).

Nine in 10 councils said recruitment and retention would be a barrier to delivering 30 free hours of childcare in 2025.

Ellen Broomé, managing director of Coram Family and Childcare, said the chancellor’s recent announcement about additional funding for the sector was welcome, but will not address the long-term systemic challenges of high childcare costs for parents or the recruitment and retention crisis.

“Over the next few months, we need the government to work closely with local authorities and childcare providers to make sure they are supported to deliver for families. And in this election year, we call upon any future government to commit to reforming our childcare system to make sure all children can access high-quality early years education and all parents can make meaningful choices about work and care,” she said.

“Our findings – with higher costs and dramatic drops in the availability of childcare places – are concerning at this crucial time, showing the scale of the challenge and the very real risks around this policy not living up to parents’ expectations. Unless this policy is properly funded and supported, it could have the opposite effect, with families unable to access or afford the childcare they need and the most disadvantaged children set to miss out on this vital boost to their outcomes.”

The report finds that the average cost of a part-time childcare place (25 hours) for a child under two now costs £157.68 per week in Great Britain – 7% higher than in 2023. In inner London, the most expensive area of the country, parents pay £218 per week.

It recommends that the government and the sector work together to create a long-term workforce strategy, taking into account training, pay and career paths for early years practitioners.

It also suggests simplifying the childcare offer, introducing a single scheme that follows children from the end of parental leave to the end of primary school.

