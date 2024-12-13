Christmas rail strikes suspended after new pay offer

A series of rail strikes due to take place over the Christmas period have been suspended after Avanti West Coast submitted a revised offer to union members.

RMT members were due to take industrial action on 22, 23 and 29 December, meaning Avanti West Coast services between London, Birmingham and Edinburgh would have been severely disrupted.

Train managers will now vote on the revised offer, which includes “revised and enhanced” rest day working payments and discussions on a new technology agreement, in a referendum, which concludes on 17 December.

The RMT said: “We remain in dispute with Avanti as our members vote on the revised offer.”

The initial strike was called after RMT members “overwhelmingly” rejected Avanti’s proposals on rest day working agreements.

In an e-referendum, 92.8% of its members rejected the company’s proposals on a turnout of 81%.

When the strike was called, general secretary Mick Lynch said:

“Train managers are being treated unfairly compared to senior managers, who receive significant payments for covering these roles.

“Our members have had enough, and this strike action demonstrates their determination to win a fair deal. It’s time for Avanti to put forward serious proposals that reflect the vital contribution of our Train Managers to the railway.

“We remain ready to reach a negotiated settlement and we urge management to show they are serious about resolving this dispute.”

