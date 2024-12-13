Latest NewsIndustrial action / strikesTrade unions

Christmas rail strikes suspended after new pay offer

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Christmas holiday travel was set for major disruption before action was suspended
Yau Ming Low / Shutterstock
Christmas holiday travel was set for major disruption before action was suspended
Yau Ming Low / Shutterstock

A series of rail strikes due to take place over the Christmas period have been suspended after Avanti West Coast submitted a revised offer to union members.

RMT members were due to take industrial action on 22, 23 and 29 December, meaning Avanti West Coast services between London, Birmingham and Edinburgh would have been severely disrupted.

Train managers will now vote on the revised offer, which includes “revised and enhanced” rest day working payments and discussions on a new technology agreement, in a referendum, which concludes on 17 December.

The RMT said: “We remain in dispute with Avanti as our members vote on the revised offer.”

The initial strike was called after RMT members “overwhelmingly” rejected Avanti’s proposals on rest day working agreements.

In an e-referendum, 92.8% of its members rejected the company’s proposals on a turnout of 81%.

When the strike was called, general secretary Mick Lynch said:

“Train managers are being treated unfairly compared to senior managers, who receive significant payments for covering these roles.

“Our members have had enough, and this strike action demonstrates their determination to win a fair deal. It’s time for Avanti to put forward serious proposals that reflect the vital contribution of our Train Managers to the railway.

“We remain ready to reach a negotiated settlement and we urge management to show they are serious about resolving this dispute.”

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

Employee relations opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more Employee Relations jobs

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. Jo is also the author of 'Good Work, Great Technology', published in 2022 by Clink Street Publishing, charting the relationship between effective workplace technology and productive and happy employees. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Met Police staff vote to strike over office...

Amazon workers set for global Black Friday strikes

In-flight catering under threat as workers threaten strike

Boeing workers accept 38% pay deal

Police Scotland staff reject latest pay offer and...

Boeing workers on strike reject 35% pay rise

Consultation: a new framework for industrial relations

Impact of Employment Rights Bill published as consultations...

Boeing workers to vote on 35% pay deal

Rail disputes end as RMT members vote in...