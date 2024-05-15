Civil service union misses strike vote threshold in most departments

Civil servants who are members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union have voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action, but the union failed to achieve the required turnout in several large departments.

The union’s ballot of 160,000 members for a strike over pay, pensions and job protections closed on Monday (13 May) and spanned 171 civil service departments and related areas.

However, despite 83.7% of overall members voting in favour of a strike, it achieved the 50% turnout required by law in only around a third of the departments and government bodies.

The departments it has secured a mandate to strike include DVSA, HM Land Registry, Defra and Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, but it did not achieve the required turnout threshold in areas including the Cabinet Office, Department for Business and Trade, Department for Education and Department for Work and Pensions.

The PCS said the results in areas that were below 50% turnout still placed it in a strong position to negotiate with the government.

Among the union’s demands are an inflation-proofed pay increase, plus a degree of pay restoration and ⁠pay equality across departments.

It is also seeking a living wage of £15 per hour minimum; London weighting of £5k minimum; a minimum 35 days of annual leave and a shortening of the working week.

It will discuss the next steps at its annual conference in Brighton next week.

“PCS will continue in our campaign for a cost-of-living pay rise, pay restoration, improvements to terms and conditions, a shortening of the working week and pensions justice,” the union said.

Earlier this week the High Court granted the PCS permission to pursue a judicial review of the government’s decision to impose minimum service levels during strikes.

