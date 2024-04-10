Hybrid workingCivil ServiceLatest NewsIndustrial action / strikes

Union encourages civil servants to submit grievance over return to office

by Jo Faragher
The union has created a template for members to send individual grievances to their managers
Shutterstock

Public sector union PCS is encouraging its members to submit a grievance over the government’s plans to require civil servants to return to offices.

The Public and Commercial Services union last week achieved a vote in favour of strike or action short of a strike among members in the Office for National Statistics, who are protesting against a requirement to be in the office two days a week.

Now the union is suggesting to its members and reps that they submit individual grievances to managers about the plans.

Under guidance from the Cabinet Office issued last year, many departments are insisting that employees return to physical offices for a minimum of 60% of their working week.

Civil servants told to spend 60% of week in office 

ONS staff vote in favour of strike 

In a members’ survey last year, 83% of members said they thought hybrid working had made them more productive, and 100% said they would lose valuable time due to extra commuting if they were forced to come into the office more often.

The PCS national executive committee has produced a template grievance letter members can adapt as required.

It is also asking branches and groups in the civil service to think about applying to the national disputes committee to see if there is sufficient support to take industrial action, as is the case with the ONS.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has already launched a campaign to work a four-day week in reaction to the Cabinet Office return to office mandate.

PCS is also awaiting the results of a ballot across the civil service that could see 160,000 members go on a national strike.

 

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. Jo is also the author of 'Good Work, Great Technology', published in 2022 by Clink Street Publishing, charting the relationship between effective workplace technology and productive and happy employees. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

