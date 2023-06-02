Unions to scrutinise new civil service pay offer

Executive committees and representatives of three trade unions representing workers in the civil service are considering a new pay offer following a meeting with the Cabinet Office this morning.

This package includes an addendum to the 2023-24 pay remit guidance allowing employers to pay an additional fixed £1,500 non-consolidated cost-of-living payment. This will be paid to all civil servants covered by the pay remit process, including those on the centralised fast stream.

In April, the government published the pay guidance allowing departments to make average pay awards for 2023-24 of up to 4.5%, with a further 0.5% to be targeted at lower pay bands.

There has now also been a commitment from the government on the introduction of capability-based pay for senior civil servants with the Cabinet Office prioritising work in this area.

The Cabinet Office has also committed to make no changes to the Civil Service Compensation Scheme before 2025 and avoid any compulsory redundancies.

FDA general secretary Dave Penman said the threat of industrial action has sent a clear message to the government.

“This new pay deal represents a clear demonstration that this message has now been heard,” he said. “For the first time in many years, we have reached a tangible, positive outcome for the civil service which compares well with the rest of the public sector.

“That, in itself, is no mean feat and I want to recognise the role played by ministers and the leadership of the civil service in achieving it. I welcome their commitment to continue to engage with us on the outstanding issues around the Senior Civil Service. Ministers need to demonstrate across a number of fronts that they value and respect the civil service, pay is only one of these, but it is a vital one and that should be recognised.

“This is a successful outcome for the FDA and the civil service. The £1,500 payment is a significant amount of money and will make a real difference to many civil servants struggling with the cost of living.”

The FDA’s executive committee meets on Thursday 8 June and will formally consider the package and the implications for the ballot for industrial action which is currently paused.

Prospect’s general secretary Mike Clancy said: “We welcome this offer by the government which in principle addresses the three issues at the heart of this dispute… For too long [civil service members] have been at the back of the queue when it comes to public sector pay, and throughout this dispute, we have been fighting for a deal comparable with that in the rest of the public sector.

“The industrial action taken by union members has been critical in getting to this point.”

He added that Prospect will consult with its representatives on the substance of the offer and formally respond to the government in due course.

At the meeting, the PCS union welcomed the fact that the government has listened and responded to the concerns of its members after they have taken what has been the most industrial action in the union’s history.

The PCS national executive committee meets on Monday 5 June to scrutinise the details.

