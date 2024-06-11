Latest NewsPolitical electionsImmigrationPayrollTax

Conservative manifesto to include further national insurance cut

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber
Image: photocosmos1 / Shutterstock.com

The Conservatives are set to pledge a further cut to employee national insurance in their general election manifesto today.

According to reports, an additional 2 percentage points cut in employee national insurance will be made in a future Tory government, on top of the 2pp cut introduced in April, and the 2pp decrease implemented in January. It would take employees’ contributions down to 6%, half the rate it was last year.

The Tories have previously indicated that they want to abolish national insurance completely in the long term. Prime minister Rishi Sunak told the BBC that the manifesto would promise further tax cuts and build on those the party has already started to deliver in government.

Conservative Party manifesto

Equality Act: Tories pledge to clarify sex and gender

Conservatives propose annual cap on work visas

Tories promise 8,000 more police officers

Challenged over how he would fund his policies, he told the BBC’s Nick Robinson that they would all be “fully funded and costed” via a clampdown on tax avoidance and reforms to the welfare system.

The manifesto will be launched at an event at Silverstone race track this morning.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme ahead of the event, work and pensions minister Mel Stride also indicated that the manifesto would also include plans to cull immigration further.

Last week, Sunak pledged to introduce an annual cap on work visas to ensure that immigration is brought back to a sustainable level.

Other pledges that have already been made by the Tories, should they win the general election next month, include changing the Equality Act to define ‘sex’ as biological sex, and the recruitment of a further 8,000 neighbourhood police officers.

The Conservative Party manifesto might also include policies and employment law changes announced in the previous Parliament but not yet acted upon, including the reintroduction of employment tribunal fees, plans to limit the duration of non-compete clauses in employment contracts, skills ‘bootcamps’ to tackle unemployment, and further reform to laws on industrial action, including the introduction of minimum service levels during strikes in hospitals and schools.

