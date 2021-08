To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Claimant Mr Simplicio resigned from his role at L’antipasto restaurant in Battersea in September 2020, following a series of incidents that included being subjected to puerile behaviour and shouted at by restaurant owner Mr Cretella. He later brought a claim of constructive unfair dismissal against his employer, Alfona, which operates the restaurant. Simplicio accused Cretella of deliberately burping in his face, loudly breaking wind and wafting the smell towards him, asking him if he wanted to see a photograph of his faecal matter, and loudly clapping his hands near him and shouting “come on” even though the claimant told him he didn’t like this. He also told the tribunal that Cretella regularly walked around the restaurant without shoes, laid down on a bench during service on several occasions, looked at social media instead of working, did not contribute to cleaning tasks, and left toothpicks and dental floss on work surfaces. The claimant said he found Cretella’s behaviour offensive, while Cretella told the tribunal that he had a “childish” sense of humour and had a medical condition that meant he often broke wind. Following the introduction of a new payslip system in 2019, the claimant told Cretella that he had been underpaid. Cretella was initially dismissive, but in February 2020 he agreed to fix it, however the claimant told the tribunal he did not. Simpl