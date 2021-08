To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Security guards caught Miss Croydon and a colleague “in a state of undress” in the back of an ambulance in the Portsmouth Football Club car park in December 2018. Croydon was later dismissed by her employer, South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust, following an investigation. An employment tribunal heard that Fratton Park security guards saw an ambulance and an unmarked car enter the car park and park next to one another. The car was later identified as Croydon’s. The security guards saw Croydon and a male colleague enter the back of the ambulance. When they attended the vehicle they saw the occupants in a state of undress and CCTV footage later revealed that they looked to be engaging in, or about to engage in, a sexual act. The ambulance was “rocking from side-to-side quite significantly” after the security officers left. At the time of the incident, a public blood donation bank was operating in the car park. The security guards reported the incident to the ambulance service, which launched an investigation. Croydon had been signed off work on sick leave at the time of the incident and was told she would not be allowed to return until the investigation had concluded. The male colleague was suspen