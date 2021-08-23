Discipline and grievancesDismissalEmployment tribunalsLatest News

Dismissal of toilet firm's former CEO was not unfair, EAT rules

by Ashleigh Webber
A director who claimed he was unfairly dismissed by the company he founded because he was not offered an opportunity to appeal against the decision has lost his legal claim. The Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT) ruled that an appeal process would have been “futile” after Mr Moore was dismissed by water-efficient toilet manufacturer Phoenix Product Development, because there had been an “irreparable” breakdown in his relationship with the organisation. Moore, who invented the product the firm sold, was CEO at Phoenix Product Development between 2001 and 2017, when he was replaced by Dylan Jones. Moore remained as an employee and a director. Moore had difficulty accepting that the firm was no longer his company and that he was not in charge of it. His attitude and conduct within the organisation caused a deterioration in his relationship with fellow directors, and an HR and organisational development consultant contracted by the firm found that Moore would “attempt to sabotage any CEO coming into the business”. Moore was said to have described the firm’s investors as “leeches” and had been critical of the company’s and CEO’s performance during a meeting with an investor in South Africa. He had also had an “intemperate” email exchange with the newly appointed director of operations in May 2018. In view of these and other matters, the board considered that Moore’s behaviour was not in the best interests of the company and a formal board meeting to consider his future was a
