Dismissal of toilet firm’s former CEO was not unfair, EAT rules

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.A director who claimed he was unfairly dismissed by the company he founded because he was not offered an opportunity to appeal against the decision has lost his legal claim.
Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.