CPD activities: Occupational health and ‘good work’ post pandemic

CPD webinar 'Occupational health and "good work" post pandemic' with Professor Dame Carol Black.These CPD activities and resources are designed to be completed after watching our
To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.These CPD activities and resources are designed to be completed after watching our CPD webinar 'Occupational health and "good work" post pandemic' with Professor Dame Carol Black.
Professor Anne Harriss is emeritus professor of occupational health. Former course director at London South Bank University, she led the development of more than ten educational programmes at diploma, degree and MSc level. Anne is a past president of the Society of Occupational Medicine.