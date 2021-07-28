Continuing professional development

CPD activities: Occupational health and 'good work' post pandemic

by Anne Harriss
These CPD activities and resources are designed to be completed after watching our CPD webinar 'Occupational health and "good work" post pandemic' with Professor Dame Carol Black. 

Activity 1

In 1950, Donald Stewart published a seminal article in the BMJ, in which he identified that “the health of the individual at home and at work cannot be rationally separated”. This article, made recommendations for how occupational health should be delivered in the future. Read the article and reflect on the areas that you feel have been positively developed over that period, as well as those elements that still require development. Available at: http://europepmc.org/backend/ptpmcrender.fcgi?accid=PMC2036527&blobtype=pdf

Activity 2

“Good Work: The Taylor review of modern working practices” considered the implications of new forms of work on worker rights and responsibilities, as well as on employer freedoms and obligations. It set out seven principles to address the challenges facing the UK labour market. Available at: https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/627671/good-work-taylor-review-modern-working-practices-rg.pdf Reflect on this review, which states that, while having employment is itself vital to people’s health and wellbeing, the quality of people’s work is also a major factor in helping people to stay healthy and happy, something which benefits them and serves the wider public interest.

Activity 3

Watch the following Ted Talk “The Happy Secret to Better Work”, in which psychologist Shawn Achor argues that happiness inspires us to be more productive. Available at: https://www.ted.com/talks/shawn_achor_the_happy_secret_to_better_work?referrer=playlist-shawn_achor_work_happier#t-667723

Activity 4

Think about how the future of occupational health delivery can adapt to support new working practices in the wake of
Anne Harriss

Professor Anne Harriss is emeritus professor of occupational health. Former course director at London South Bank University, she led the development of more than ten educational programmes at diploma, degree and MSc level. Anne is a past president of the Society of Occupational Medicine.

