Collective redundancyEmployment lawLatest NewsRedundancyProbationary periods

Day-one rights: the unanswered question of when

by Dan Pollard
by Dan Pollard Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

One aspect of ministers’ pledge to introduce day-one rights for employees in the forthcoming Employment Rights Bill that hasn’t attracted a lot of attention concerns the timing of a new law coming into effect, writes employment law specialist Dan Pollard. 

The government’s plan for day-one rights is likely to lead to a significant uptick in dismissals over the coming months as employers seek to exit staff to head off the change.

Labour has pledged to guarantee “day one rights for all workers,” which would eliminate the current requirement for employees to have two years’ service to be protected from unfair dismissal. This qualifying period was increased from one to two years by the coalition government back in 2012.

Labour employment agenda

Employment Rights Bill: What will be in Labour’s new legislation? 

Labour government sets out to deliver bold employment agenda 

Labour’s changes to employment law: What’s the reality? 

After an employee has two years’ service employers must have a valid reason to dismiss. Acceptable reasons include redundancy, performance and ill health. Employers also have to follow procedures that look simple on paper but which can be onerous in practice and involve significant management time.

It is expected that the changes will be set out in a new Employment Rights Bill and employers will be able to include a probationary period although it is not yet clear exactly how these will work.

The big unanswered question is whether all employees will immediately enjoy day-one rights or if they will only apply to those hired after the Employment Rights Bill becomes law.

Most employers and lawyers are assuming they will apply to all employees immediately meaning that around a third of the working population will gain rights overnight likely sometime later this year.

We have already seen cases where employees have been dismissed without any process, almost certainly to ensure that they do not gain rights if the law changes, whereas previously there would have been a discussion about an amicable departure before termination.

While the government’s aim is to enhance job security the immediate impact may be that employers seek to bring forward mass layoffs and exit poor performers before the changes come in to reduce the risk of claims. As employees’ only recourse in this situation is to look to discrimination and whistleblowing protections we expect an increase in complex litigation over the coming months.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more human resources jobs

Dan Pollard is employment partner at Charles Russell Speechlys

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Volkswagen to end 30-year-old job protection scheme

Union anger over closure plan for Grangemouth refinery

The Body Shop rescued from administration

JD Sports distribution centre closure risks 200 jobs

2,000 workers apply for voluntary redundancy at Tata...

£13.5m released to support businesses and workers at...

Universities face job losses as ‘perfect storm’ gathers

Ex-Twitter executive wins record unfair dismissal award

Computer giant Dell to cut 12,500 roles

TikTok warns more job cuts possible in Ireland