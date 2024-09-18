Autumn intake: supporting a diverse cohort of graduates

As employers ramp up their Autumn onboarding programmes and look towards next year’s graduate recruitment campaign, how should they support a more diverse intake of graduates?

September is a busy month in the world of early careers with both applications for 2025 and 2024 recruits starting their induction process.

Many employers will be thinking about how to encourage and support a more diverse intake of graduate and apprentice employees.

To do so successfully, employers must at the very least reevaluate and potentially rethink both their recruitment and onboarding to remove barriers and support that more diverse pool of candidates.

An increasing number of firms are getting better at attracting more diverse talent, however, are not seeing that extent of diversity in their hires.

Too many diverse candidates are failing or dropping out of the process, or declining offers; all of which drives up cost per hire as well as negatively impacting diversity hiring targets.

Broadening the talent pool

It’s a commercial imperative for organisations to broaden their talent pool.

Not only do employers see the benefits of a diverse workforce, including enhanced innovation, better decision-making, and improved financial performance, there’s also a growing expectation from clients, employees, investors and other stakeholders to take action on diversity.

This is typically, but not exclusively, in terms of gender, ethnicity and socio-economic background.

Organisations must evolve their recruitment processes to remove barriers that disproportionately affect underrepresented groups. And this is as true with graduate and apprentice candidates as it is with any other group.

The first challenge lies in revamping traditional talent acquisition strategies to both target and appeal to a broader range of candidates.

Barriers to entry

Many employers unwittingly create barriers. When it comes to early careers you would, of course, expect there to be some academic criteria within the hiring process, yet the nature of these can introduce biases in the hiring process. It’s therefore important to look beyond purely academic factors.

For example, less than half of graduate recruiters require a 2.1 now, compared with 76% ten years ago. Direct experience is also becoming less of a driver, as more firms now focus on potential, and recognise and value transferable skills from part-time jobs, or extracurricular activities.

In truth, academic qualifications often bear little correlation with career success, yet they continue to serve as a barrier for many candidates who do not have the same educational advantage others will have.

Similarly, online recruiting processes for many can be very daunting and without an ‘advantaged’ network to support them, leads to a higher fail rate or withdrawal from the process.

The interview and onboarding processes can pose additional challenges, particularly for candidates from lower socio-economic backgrounds.

Issues like imposter syndrome further compound these challenges. Competency-based questions enable those from more advantaged backgrounds to give more ‘interesting’ and varied examples, again further exacerbating the inequalities.

Fit for purpose

To address these barriers, organisations must ensure their recruitment process is fit for purpose.

The early careers recruitment process should prioritise necessary, transferable skills, examples of their abilities to learn new skills and the required behaviours.

Coaching and upskilling candidates can make a huge difference. Those who don’t know the ‘rules of the game’ face a disadvantage and it can make a huge difference, particularly for those with no prior work experience, to provide support in areas such as developing confidence, upskilling and network building.

By investing in pre-boarding initiatives (that period from ‘yes to desk’), employers can build that sense of connection with their new talent, and evidence their commitment to investing in them.

Those that don’t know the ‘rules of the game’ face a disadvantage and it can make a huge difference, particularly for those with no prior work experience.”

Once candidates have started a role, the challenges continue and having a clear, structured programme to overcome hurdles can make a notable difference. It has been shown, for example, that progression is slower for those from lower socio-economic backgrounds. In financial services, this can be as much as 25% slower.

To succeed in the early days, candidates often need help to develop additional skills such as self-awareness, personal brand building, resilience, network building and verbal communication, plus career management skills.

Mentoring programs have emerged as a powerful tool for supporting the progression of underrepresented groups in the workforce, not just early career hires.

Adopting a ‘mentoring with purpose’ model, which emphasises having a clear goal for what the mentee needs, in the long or short term, training for mentor and mentee, can yield significant benefits for both mentees and mentors.

Targeted programmes

Lastly, targeted internship and work experience programmes as a feeder to graduate and apprentice programmes respectively are being used now, particularly in areas such as social mobility.

They enable young people to see for themselves what it is like to work in that firm or sector and break down misconceptions they may have.

Fostering diversity and inclusion within the early careers recruitment process requires a multifaceted approach that begins with talent acquisition and extends throughout the employee lifecycle.

By dismantling barriers to entry, providing ongoing support and mentorship, and promoting a culture of inclusivity, organisations can unlock the full potential of their Early Careers workforce while driving sustainable business growth.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday Email (Required) OptOut From time to time, we will send you emails about selected products, events and services from Personnel Today and OHW+ - but you can choose to opt-out at any time. If you do not wish to receive these emails, please tick this box. Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

HR business partner opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more HR business partner jobs