Deaf man awarded £50k after Jobcentre failures

The Department for Work and Pensions has been ordered to pay a deaf man £50,000 after an employment judge ruled that a Leeds Jobcentre failed to provide reasonable adjustments to help him find work.

Employment judge Joanna Wade also recommended that the DWP should provide training on deafness awareness and disability discrimination to work coaches, team leaders and disability employment advisers (DEAs) working at the Jobcentre, and that sign language interpreters should give reassurance to deaf people of their qualifications.

The disability discrimination case was heard by the employment tribunal because the Jobcentre is a provider of employment services.

The tribunal found that Paul Rimmer, who communicates mainly through British Sign Language, faced “oppressive” behaviour from Jobcentre staff which contravened the Equality Act.

The Jobcentre, the largest in the north of England, failed to provide reasonable adjustments to the claimant on multiple occasions, including not providing qualified interpreters and not ensuring that work coaches were aware of the claimant’s needs.

The judgment said that work coaches who invited Rimmer to telephone meetings were “blind” to the claimant’s disability, despite his deafness being clearly stated on his record.

The judge described a six-year pattern of mistreatment by Jobcentre officials who repeatedly discriminated against him as a “groundhog day” for Rimmer.

She criticised staff behaviour that meant he had to “constantly fight for things other people take for granted”.

The tribunal highlighted internal Jobcentre emails in which a DEA “denigrated” Rimmer, tried to block his request for intensive work support and threatened him with sanctions.

The DEA had advised colleagues that Rimmer’s deafness was not a significant barrier to work and suggested his complaints about a lack of reasonable adjustments were an attempt to “sabotage attendance and participation as a way of avoiding/delaying their journey towards the labour market and work”

In a statement, Rimmer welcomed the tribunal’s decision: “I still feel a bit angry about the wasted years but I’m pleased that the truth has finally come out. I have been telling the DWP about the difficulties I have faced for years and finally, someone has believed me.”

“I am proud of what I have achieved and hope that it helps other people as well as myself,” he added. “I know that the same thing happens at other Jobcentres and I hope things will change more widely. I hope it doesn’t just change at Leeds but that the DWP look more widely at the training of staff across the country.”

He was awarded £33,000 for injury to feelings, incorporating aggravated damages of £5,000; £10,000 exemplary damages; and £6,880. The sum totalled £49,900.

A DWP spokesperson said: “We are considering this judgment. We are committed to providing accessible services. Most people claiming health and disability benefits report having a positive experience, and where customers need assistance, we endeavour to make reasonable adjustments to meet their individual needs.”

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more human resources jobs