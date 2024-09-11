Digital skills gaps mean workers stuck with low-value tasks

Workers are still spending time on low-value, manual tasks despite more than three-quarters of companies increasing their investment in technology.

According to Docusign’s Digital Maturity Report 2024, employees are wasting almost two working days per week (12.6 hours) on low or no-value tasks, costing UK businesses £270bn a year.

And while 78% of companies have increased their investment in digital tools over the past 12 months, more than half of staff (54%) are not using them to drive efficiency, the report found.

There is also a disparity between perceptions of digital maturity, Docusign said. More than 8 in 10 employees view themselves as digitally mature, versus 47% of employers.

Failing to embrace new technologies to reduce low-value tasks could be driving employees away. The number of staff thinking about leaving their employer due to the burden of manual tasks has gone up from 33% last year to 41% this year.

On a positive note, more companies want to overcome the digital skills gap so they can improve productivity. Almost three-quarters (72%) reported having a skills gap, up from 69% last year.

The most common skills gaps are around artificial intelligence, data analytics and digital security.

Of those that have skills gaps in their organisation, 53% say that talent shortages are materially impacting their business and ability to meet operational goals. More than half said this was a barrier to experimenting with innovative technologies.

That said, 35% of companies will invest more in AI and machine learning, according to Docusign. Only 11% have a specific person responsible for AI, in most cases a chief technology officer or chief information officer.

To address skills gaps, many businesses are turning to “quiet hiring”, the company claims, finding ways to cover tasks without increasing headcount or replacing people.

This often involves staff being given the chance to retrain in digital skills, but there has also been a 42% increase in the number of businesses using generative AI tools such as Chat GPT to improve efficiency.

Ronan Copeland, group VP and general manager for EMEA at Docusign, said: “AI has quickly become a key component of digital transformation, arriving at a crucial time to help organisations address two major issues: the skills shortage and the loss of productivity caused by repetitive tasks, leading to increasing workplace disengagement.

“To capitalise on AI’s potential and bridge the gap between what staff want from work and the realities of their roles which is currently making people consider leaving, companies must urgently focus on upskilling and reskilling, particularly in AI.

“Doing so can help tackle the disconnect between technology investment, digital maturity, productivity and people.”

