Digital nomads – never mind the tax, think of the cheese …

How cheaper cheese is just one of the perks for the remote-working digital nomad …

A gusty spring has arrived. There’s mild air and the fragrance of blossom on the (considerable) breeze. Yes, it’s still raining in many parts but there’s a palpable sense of relief as the dullest, darkest, wettest of winters seems to be finally behind us.

Some of us will have started thinking about holidays in warmer climes, perhaps inspired by watching TV shows showcasing opulent and exotic working lives overseas – Nicole Kidman’s Expats set in Hong Kong comes to mind. The thought process may be: “You know, I could work abroad – getting out of a stagnating UK into a vibrant environment overseas … cocktails on the veranda … interesting new friends … beaches after work … I might like that.”

La bella vita

When the UK was in the EU, working abroad whether for a few days, months or years was hardly a far-flung dream. Now, in the new age of visas, diminishing residency rights and harsh eligibility criteria, some will regard news that Italy has launched a digital nomad visa for remote workers with radiant glee. Ah, la bella vita. They picture an Aperol spritz parked next to the laptop, scents of the Med wafting through open shutters. Another TV drama comes to mind; this time showing off the style, beauty and culture of the Amalfi Coast – Andrew Scott’s Ripley. But he wasn’t a digital so much as a murdering nomad.

To survive as a worker in foreign parts a little local lingo may help; online language tutoring provider Preply has contacted Personnel Today with a few tips. Some of these seem a bit basic, despite the UK’s newfound isolationist vibes. Preply’s Sylvia Johnson tells us: “A simple tip that will help any expat in a new country is to learn very basic words if you don’t already know the language. A simple ‘please’, ‘thank you’ and ‘hello’ go a long way when interacting with locals, and is your first step towards language learning.”

Obvious, but true; after all, one would want to avoid Ripley’s constant puzzlement when dealing with local shopkeepers and hotel receptionists as he tracks down people whose identity he wants to steal.

Johnson tells us to “be mindful of dress codes”. Of course. “Each country, culture and religion is different when it comes to dress codes. It’s important to do some research on what is appropriate to wear around the city you’re living in, particularly if you’re visiting a religious site like a temple.” This is one for Nicole Kidman and her buddies in Expats, for whom designer outfits trump any delicate questions over what is “appropriate”.

Cheesy

For those of us staying at home for the foreseeable, what have we got to look forward to? Money expert Gary Hemming from ABC Finance has some rather bleak news on that front; he has contacted Personnel Today to warn us: “Say goodbye to your favourite cheeses: Brexit fees will empty your fridge!”

Soon, new import fees – another Brexit win – will make many foodstuffs from Europe dearer.

Hemming adds, clearly enjoying the horreur of the situation: “Imagine reaching for your cherished Italian parmesan or French brie, only to find it significantly pricier or, in some cases, missing from the shelf. These new fees could make your cheese board a luxury rather than a staple.”

Clearly, Hemming is a cheese guy, but we all have our own favourite foreign imports – Greek yoghurts, chorizo, Villa Broglia Gavi di Gavi Anniversario 2022…

The fees of up to £145 on EU animal and plant products through Dover and Folkestone begin on 30 April. Bon appétit!

Now, what were those digital nomad eligibility rules again?

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more human resources jobs