Right to workExpatriatesForeign language trainingLatest NewsImmigration

Digital nomads – never mind the tax, think of the cheese …

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch More expensive cheese? No wonder people choose to become digital nomads
Shutterstock
More expensive cheese? No wonder people choose to become digital nomads
Shutterstock

How cheaper cheese is just one of the perks for the remote-working digital nomad …

A gusty spring has arrived. There’s mild air and the fragrance of blossom on the (considerable) breeze. Yes, it’s still raining in many parts but there’s a palpable sense of relief as the dullest, darkest, wettest of winters seems to be finally behind us.

Some of us will have started thinking about holidays in warmer climes, perhaps inspired by watching TV shows showcasing opulent and exotic working lives overseas – Nicole Kidman’s Expats set in Hong Kong comes to mind. The thought process may be: “You know, I could work abroad – getting out of a stagnating UK into a vibrant environment overseas … cocktails on the veranda … interesting new friends … beaches after work … I might like that.”

La bella vita

When the UK was in the EU, working abroad whether for a few days, months or years was hardly a far-flung dream. Now, in the new age of visas, diminishing residency rights and harsh eligibility criteria, some will regard news that Italy has launched a digital nomad visa for remote workers with radiant glee. Ah, la bella vita. They picture an Aperol spritz parked next to the laptop, scents of the Med wafting through open shutters. Another TV drama comes to mind; this time showing off the style, beauty and culture of the Amalfi Coast – Andrew Scott’s Ripley. But he wasn’t a digital so much as a murdering nomad.

To survive as a worker in foreign parts a little local lingo may help; online language tutoring provider Preply has contacted Personnel Today with a few tips. Some of these seem a bit basic, despite the UK’s newfound isolationist vibes. Preply’s Sylvia Johnson tells us: “A simple tip that will help any expat in a new country is to learn very basic words if you don’t already know the language. A simple ‘please’, ‘thank you’ and ‘hello’ go a long way when interacting with locals, and is your first step towards language learning.”

Obvious, but true; after all, one would want to avoid Ripley’s constant puzzlement when dealing with local shopkeepers and hotel receptionists as he tracks down people whose identity he wants to steal.

Johnson tells us to “be mindful of dress codes”. Of course. “Each country, culture and religion is different when it comes to dress codes. It’s important to do some research on what is appropriate to wear around the city you’re living in, particularly if you’re visiting a religious site like a temple.” This is one for Nicole Kidman and her buddies in Expats, for whom designer outfits trump any delicate questions over what is “appropriate”.

Cheesy

For those of us staying at home for the foreseeable, what have we got to look forward to? Money expert Gary Hemming from ABC Finance has some rather bleak news on that front; he has contacted Personnel Today to warn us: “Say goodbye to your favourite cheeses: Brexit fees will empty your fridge!”

Soon, new import fees – another Brexit win – will make many foodstuffs from Europe dearer.

Hemming adds, clearly enjoying the horreur of the situation: “Imagine reaching for your cherished Italian parmesan or French brie, only to find it significantly pricier or, in some cases, missing from the shelf. These new fees could make your cheese board a luxury rather than a staple.”

Clearly, Hemming is a cheese guy, but we all have our own favourite foreign imports – Greek yoghurts, chorizo, Villa Broglia Gavi di Gavi Anniversario 2022…

The fees of up to £145 on EU animal and plant products through Dover and Folkestone begin on 30 April. Bon appétit!

Now, what were those digital nomad eligibility rules again?

 

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more human resources jobs

 

 

Adam McCulloch first worked for Personnel Today magazine in the early 1990s as a sub editor. He rejoined Personnel Today as a writer in 2017, covering all aspects of HR but with a special interest in diversity, social mobility and industrial relations. He has ventured beyond the HR realm to work as a freelance writer and production editor in sectors including travel (The Guardian), aviation (Flight International), agriculture (Farmers' Weekly), music (Jazzwise), theatre (The Stage) and social work (Community Care). He is also the author of KentWalksNearLondon. Adam first became interested in industrial relations after witnessing an exchange between Arthur Scargill and National Coal Board chairman Ian McGregor in 1984, while working as a temp in facilities at the NCB, carrying extra chairs into a conference room!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Skilled UK workers eligible for Italy’s new digital...

UK immigration policy ‘harmful to businesses’

Schools may struggle to recruit after relocation scheme...

Businesses will be ‘priced out of market’ for...

Care firm struggling to access migrant workers because...

MAC recommends 21 roles for Immigration Salary List

Record proportion of international NHS workers

Immigration health surcharge rise ‘robs Peter to pay...

Visa applications delayed amid rise in pay threshold

What were the biggest HR news stories of...