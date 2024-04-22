Doctors’ training load to be reviewed

The amount of time doctors must spend on compulsory training is to be reviewed and potentially cut, according to a report in the Guardian.

Doctors working for NHS England need to take up to 33 compulsory sessions of training every year. They last between 30 minutes and a number of hours and cover 11 types of training such as safeguarding, conflict resolution, fire safety and equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI).

According to the Guardian, one option could be to take the required topics over a period of two years rather than one, saving them half a day a year. One issue is that junior doctors on rotation have to repeat the training at each hospital where they work.

It has been widely reported that doctors are suffering from high stress levels – according to the latest workforce census from the Royal College of Physicians, almost one in five doctors are at risk of burnout due to excessive workloads.

The review could suggest that the training becomes one England-wide training, which would spare doctors on rotation having to repeat.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, national medical director of NHS England, confirmed that training would be reviewed.

He said: “While statutory and mandatory training provides NHS staff with core knowledge and skills that support safe and effective working, we know that needing to repeat the same training courses every year isn’t the best use of a clinician’s time. So it’s right that we look to find ways to cut back on this, while still considering our legal obligations.”

Last year, NHS England announced a long-term workforce plan spanning 15 years, outlining how it intends to improve recruitment and retention.

