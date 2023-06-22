One in five doctors at risk of burnout as vacancies grow

Widespread doctor vacancies are affecting patient care and creating excessive workloads that are putting doctors at risk of burnout, three medical royal colleges have warned.

The 2022 annual consultant physician workforce census, carried out by the Royal College of Physicians of London, Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh and Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow, found almost one in five doctors (18%) almost never feel in control of their workload, while 44% reported having an excessive workload almost always or most of the time.

The medical colleges warned that 19% of the consultants polled, who are at the forefront of efforts to reduce NHS waiting lists amid growing demand, are at risk of burnout.

One in three were working more than their contracted hours to cover for colleagues or vacancies.

Fifty-eight per cent reported consultant vacancies in their departments last year, while 69% were also aware of gaps on trainee rotas either daily or weekly.

The organisation urged the government to publish its eagerly-anticipated long-term workforce plan in full, with independently verified staffing projections for the next 5, 10, and 15 years, underpinned by the necessary funding.

Dr Sarah Clarke, president of the Royal College of Physicians in London, said: “The negative impact of delaying long-term workforce plan is growing by the day. It is only with effective, long-term planning that we can work to recruit more healthcare professionals and importantly ease the overwhelming pressure on the current medical workforce so we retain it. This will support doctors to provide the standard of care they know their patients deserve.

“It is imperative therefore that the government publishes the workforce plan, with full staffing projections underpinned by funding, without further delay.”

Professor Andrew Elder, president of the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh, said: “While increasing the number of medical school places and placements is welcome and vital, governments across the UK should also look to increase international recruitment as a means to boost the number of doctors working in our NHS. This should be a temporary solution, however, while the NHS workforce strategy is implemented and we must also remember that medical students and postgraduate doctors in training need structured education, supported training and mentorship. That, in turn, requires a strong foundation of more experienced doctors capable of taking these roles on.”

The survey also found that:

28% of consultants are working less than full time, with this proportion expected to rise to 31% by 2027

women represent 41% of the consultant physician workforce; this figure is expected to grow to 46% in the next four years

42% did not take all of their annual leave, with the main reasons for this including being unable to find cover and being too busy to arrange cover

47% had an additional leadership role on top of their usual duties. Nearly three-quarters of people in this group enjoyed their job more because of this role.

Responding to the doctors census 2022 results, Dr Vishal Sharma, chair of the British Medical Association’s consultants committee, said: “This survey paints a stark but all too real picture of the pressure on consultants right now and shows worrying signs of a worsening future.

“Consultants are clearly worried about the impact this has on patient care, but also the effect this has on doctors’ own wellbeing is bleak, with one in five being at risk of burnout. Worryingly, more than half of consultants want to work fewer hours in future – meaning the situation is likely to get far worse.

“We urgently need a workforce plan – and the government needs to stop dragging its heels and get this published now, with independent projections and proper funding. In the short-term we need to keep the consultants we’ve got. These are our most experienced and skilled clinicians, leading services and departments, and without whom the NHS would collapse.”

