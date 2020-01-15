British Airways and Nesta to headline Employee Benefits Connect 2020

Air travel organisation British Airways and innovation foundation Nesta will deliver the two keynote sessions at Employee Benefits Connect 2020.

Ksenia Zheltoukhova, director of research operations, research, analysis and policy at Nesta, will be opening the future-focused event with a session titled ‘Empowering workers to navigate their way to the jobs of the future: How can workplaces innovate?’

Angela Williams, chief people officer at British Airways, will go on to close the event by discussing how people and culture are the new future of work.

Delegates attending this year’s Employee Benefits Connect will also be able to attend conference sessions on: motivation and recognition, technology and artificial intelligence (AI), the employee experience, health and wellbeing, and pay and performance, as well as participate in thought-provoking huddle discussions and visit an exhibition packed with leading industry suppliers.

Employee Benefits Connect, which will take place on 26 February 2020 at the Park Plaza Westminster, London, brings together senior HR, reward, and compensation and benefits professionals to gain new insight, source the latest HR and reward solutions, challenge best practice and benchmark innovative suppliers in order to create reward strategies fit for the future.

View the full conference programme.

Register to attend.