Personnel Today Awards 2024 shortlist: Employee Experience (Smaller Employers)

Employee experience can have a major influence on business performance. The organisations shortlisted in the Personnel Today Awards 2024 Employee Experience category for smaller employers showcased a range of innovative ways to boost staff engagement and feelings of belonging.

AG Barr

Soft drinks company AG Barr’s employee experience initiative – ‘Being Your Best Barr None’ – is designed to enhance the employee journey across all stages of the lifecycle. It operates on six key pillars, each reflecting a phase of the lifecycle, from initial attraction (‘Spark My Curiosity’) to exit (‘Say a Fond Farewell’). The initiative focuses on personalisation, recognising that what matters to each individual varies at different stages of their career.

Each pillar is supported by HR delivery and colleague reference groups to ensure that the strategies are tailored and tested before implementation. This collaborative approach has received positive feedback, keeping leaders and employees engaged. Improvements in the onboarding process under the ‘Make Me Feel Welcomed & Informed’ pillar, such as a new automated onboarding app, have created a more consistent and welcoming experience, contributing to a solid reduction in short-service turnover.

The initiative also prioritises development through the ‘Enable Me to Reach My Potential’ pillar, offering career-focused opportunities, mentoring, and leadership training, which has strengthened internal talent pipelines. Meanwhile, ‘Recognise My Contribution’ enhances reward and recognition, fostering a culture of appreciation and collaboration. Overall, these efforts have improved the employee experience by focusing on the moments that matter, resulting in higher engagement and alignment across the business.

Al Rayan Bank

Al Rayan Bank has significantly improved employee experience by focusing on engagement, communication, and development opportunities. The bank’s leadership team recognised that a happy and valued workforce positively impacts both the business and its customers. With this in mind, it has refreshed company values, compensation packages, and career development opportunities.

The bank made efforts to improve internal communication, including holding regular town hall meetings and launching a podcast series led by the CEO. Additionally, it introduced the “Take5” newsletter, fostering connections among colleagues. Leadership and staff development were prioritised through training programmes, including a new Women’s Leadership Programme and an Aspiring/Emerging Leaders Programme. The bank also introduced initiatives such as a revised staff handbook, a benefits fair, and a wellbeing group. Enhanced benefits include generous holiday allowances, pension contributions, and private medical insurance.

These improvements have led to significant increases in employee engagement scores, with communication scores rising to 92% in 2023. The employee survey also showed increased motivation, loyalty, and satisfaction, with 86% recommending the bank as a good place to work. Overall, Al Rayan Bank created a more inclusive, engaging, and supportive work environment, driving better performance and higher employee satisfaction.

Aldermore Group

Aldermore Group wanted to create a workplace where employees feel valued, empowered, and listened to. In 2022, it launched “The Deal”, an employee value proposition that fostered individual pride and a sense of shared ownership. By 2024, Aldermore had refined its People Strategy to include three main pillars: empowering colleague experience, developing future-ready skills, and fostering a high-performance culture.

The company has implemented a robust listening strategy that goes beyond surveys, incorporating regular feedback loops through annual and pulse surveys, as well as new hire and exit interviews. This approach led to a dramatic increase in employee engagement and a positive shift in its Employee Net Promoter Score. A low intention to leave rate and high intention to stay score (83%) reflect a secure and content workforce. These changes have helped Aldermore rank among the Top Ten Best Places to Work in the UK for 2024.

Significant improvements to the onboarding experience also contributed to these outcomes, with new hires rating their onboarding satisfaction highly. Aldermore’s focus on continuous improvement and a commitment to its people has established it as a leader in enhancing employee experience, driving both individual and organisational success.

Citipost Mail

As Citipost Mail expands into new markets, it remains committed to preserving its family culture and ensuring a positive employee experience. With increased industry competition and competitive salaries and benefits from other companies, it needed to offer a compelling package of benefits to attract and retain talent while keeping current staff motivated and valued. It wanted to offer its workforce a sense of safety, while offering career progression opportunities.

To enhance the employee experience, Citipost Mail introduced several initiatives to maintain its strong culture and empower its staff. From the first day, new recruits are made to feel welcome through a revamped induction plan. Flexible and hybrid working practices have been implemented where possible, and quarterly job chats are conducted to monitor wellbeing, encourage innovation, and discuss personal goals. The company also supports community involvement by allowing time for volunteering.

Career progression is fostered through internal promotions and training. Regular communications, such as a bi-monthly newsletter, celebrate employee achievements, and an employee of the month award acknowledges outstanding efforts. Additional support includes free health checks, access to wellbeing representatives, mental health first aiders, and resources for emotional and financial support.

Over the past year, these initiatives have significantly boosted employee experience and motivation. Survey feedback highlights a supportive and inclusive work environment, the celebration of life events, and opportunities for employees to have a voice. High satisfaction scores demonstrate that Citipost Mail is succeeding in its goal of being a great place to work.

Danske Bank UK

Danske Bank UK employs around 1,300 employees across 27 branches. It wanted to improve employee experience as part of a broader five-year strategic plan launched in 2021. The initiative focused on creating an open, collaborative, and connected culture, aspiring to be listed among the Top 100 large companies to work for by 2025. This emphasis on employee engagement was driven by the board and executive team’s belief that high-performing, engaged staff are essential to the bank’s success and its ambition to be recognised as an employer of choice in the UK and Ireland.

To support this goal, Danske Bank implemented a range of measures, including engagement surveys to gather feedback and data from employees, which were used to drive targeted discussions and create solutions. Senior leaders committed to listening and engaging with staff through various programmes such as Connect180, where senior leaders connect with employees. The bank also developed training initiatives like the Adaptive Leadership programme, held service recognition events, and redesigned its onboarding process to reflect new hybrid working models.

The results were significant, with Danske Bank receiving a 3-star accreditation as a world-class company to work for, high engagement scores, and recognition in diversity and inclusion initiatives. The Best Places To Work initiative has contributed to a positive work culture, low attrition rates, and a strong commitment to employee development, making Danske Bank a standout employer in the financial sector.

Dishoom

Dishoom’s philosophy is that people thrive when they fully engage and contribute their best. Known as Seva, which means selfless service, this approach underscores the importance of team wellbeing. By ensuring that its team feels cared for, Dishoom inspires them to lead happier and healthier lives. The café chain values integrity, innovation, teamwork, charity, and sustainability, which are integral to maintaining its culture in a changing environment, particularly as staff numbers grow.

Dishoom encompasses 12 cafés, 11 delivery kitchens, and a bakery, all aimed at creating a welcoming environment. Its commitment to charity is central to its mission; for every meal served, a meal is donated to a child in need through partnerships with Magic Breakfast and Akshaya Patra. Additionally, Dishoom plants a tree for each team member. In January alone, over 1,700 trees were planted with the help of more than 200 team members.

Dishoom actively nurtures its team through regular “Chai Chats” for open communication and celebrates employees’ efforts with various events, including grand parties and the Dishoom Family Mela, which offers a day of food, entertainment, and relaxation. New managers receive a special breakfast with the senior team, and those with five years of service are rewarded with a trip to India, visiting locations that inspired Dishoom.

Clear communication is key, with updates provided through the Gupshup newsletter and the Samachar internal newspaper. The Dishoom-wallas App and Yulife app further enhance engagement and wellbeing. Daily briefings and initiatives like Dr Bike sessions ensure that team members stay informed and supported. The company’s inclusion in the Sunday Times Best Places to Work 2024 Top 10 highlights its success in creating a positive and engaging workplace.

Texthelp

Texthelp has been a global leader in inclusive technology since 1996. The company aims to help 1 billion people to access inclusive environments by 2030. To achieve this goal, it focused on fostering a culture of inclusion and wellbeing for its own employees at every stage of their journey with the company.

To connect employees with its mission, Texthelp refreshed its values, ensuring they aligned with daily practices. The “31 practices” programme encourages employees to bring their full selves to work and promotes engagement through regular reminders and peer recognition. The company has also revamped its leadership development, with managers participating in tailored training programmes. This strengthened leadership ensures better communication and empowers employees.

To foster inclusion, all leaders have completed ‘Becoming an Inclusive Leader’ training. Texthelp’s DEI council runs workshops and disability awareness training to make the workplace more inclusive. Additionally, employees and their families have access to Texthelp’s inclusive technology tools, helping them perform at their best.

The business listens to employee feedback through anonymous surveys and town hall meetings, resulting in improvements such as remote working options, wellbeing afternoons, and better family policies. Its Employee Resource Groups, supported by leadership, have driven further positive change, ensuring everyone feels valued and heard.

University of Bath with The TCM Group

The University of Bath has greatly improved its employee experience by introducing a Resolution Framework (RF) to address workplace concerns related to dignity and respect. The RF, developed with The TCM Group, offers various methods to managing conflict such as informal discussions, mediation, and team facilitation, while still retaining formal processes for serious cases.

This new approach has encouraged staff to resolve issues through dialogue and behaviour-focused strategies, fostering a more positive work environment.

Since its introduction, the university has seen a significant increase in reports and early referrals, with a solid rise in cases in 2022/23 compared to the previous year. Resolution-based interventions have also become more effective, with 81% of cases resolved in the first semester of 2023/24. This increase is a positive indicator, showing that concerns are being addressed early rather than being ignored.

The RF has had a particularly strong impact within research teams, where the dialogue-driven approach helps maintain collaborative relationships essential for ground-breaking research. Employees now feel more comfortable speaking up, demonstrating increased trust in HR processes. The university plans to continue using the framework to improve its research and broader institutional culture, extending it to student policies and encouraging earlier intervention in issues before they escalate.