Agency workersEmployment lawZero hours

Employment Rights Bill: CIPD calls for meaningful consultation

by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam
by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam shutterstock / RAY-BON
shutterstock / RAY-BON

The CIPD is calling for the government to engage in meaningful consultation to avoid negative outcomes from the Employment Rights Bill.

The representative body for HR and people development has warned that without it, there is a risk of unintended consequences for both workers and employers.

It is urging the government to holistically examine the effect of the legal reforms ahead of its appearance at the Business and Trade Select Committee’s evidence session today (17 December).

The CIPD has highlighted fears that some major legislative changes are moving forward without full or proper consultation.

For example, it believes plans to end the single establishment rule for collective redundancies will have far-reaching effects for larger employers and will probably mean many have to continually engage in collective consultation over redundancies.

Employment Rights Bill

What the Employment Rights Bill means for recruiting seasonal workers

Recruiters issue ‘urgent warning’ over Employment Rights Bill

Lawyers warn Employment Rights Bill could ‘swamp business’

The CIPD also suggested that making it automatically unfair to dismiss someone who refuses to agree to a variation in their employment terms and conditions could mean firms facing severe financial difficulties are forced to make redundancies.

Finally, it highlighted the government was only consulting on how new rights for zero- and low-hours workers should apply to agency workers, rather than whether they should apply at all.

Ben Willmott, head of public policy at the CIPD, said: “The Employment Rights Bill will have major implications for all employers in Britain. The CIPD supports many of the aims of this Bill and wants to see genuine consultation across all the reforms being put forward. That may mean there will be a need for potential changes and refinements to policy on certain measures.”

Urging the government to consider the effects of the reforms holistically rather than as individual legislative changes, he thinks there also needs to be a firm focus on providing information, advice and guidance to help organisations to be ready for any legal changes – particularly SMEs.

He said: “Many micro and small firms won’t have access to dedicated HR support and will be at most risk of non-compliance.”

Willmott insisted there are areas that need “detailed discussion” because of their complexity and potential impact on businesses.

He added: “Meaningful consultation with employers and business bodies will ensure the government is upholding its four principles of modern industrial relations – collaboration, proportionality, accountability and balancing the interests of workers, business and the wider public.”

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more human resources jobs

Kavitha Sivasubramaniam is an experienced journalist, editor and communications professional who has been working in B2B publishing for more than 17 years. After graduating from Bournemouth University with a degree in Multi Media Journalism, Kavitha started her career in local and regional newspapers, before moving to consumer magazines and later trade titles, as well as PR. Specialising in pay and reward, she has been editor of a number of HR publications including Pay & Benefits, Employee Benefits, Benefits Expert, Reward and CIPP’s membership magazine, Professional. In June 2024, she won Pay, Reward and Employee Benefits Journalist of the Year at the Willis Towers Watson media awards. She was also named one of Each Person’s top 20 influential HR bloggers and managed a highly commended content team of the year in 2019.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Mothercare discriminated against employee on maternity leave

What the Employment Rights Bill means for recruiting...

2024: the year’s biggest news in employment and...

The 10 strangest employment tribunal cases of 2024

Recruiters issue ‘urgent warning’ over Employment Rights Bill

Lawyers warn Employment Rights Bill could ‘swamp business’

Ministers launch crackdown on migrant worker visa abuse

Employment Rights Bill: tribunal time limit to be...

Working well together: Supporting neurodivergent employees (online masterclass)

Supreme Court hearing to determine definition of ‘woman’