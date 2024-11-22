AdoptionCarersShared parental leaveLatest NewsMaternity

Statutory maternity, paternity and sick pay confirmed for 2025

by Jo Faragher
Shutterstock
Shutterstock

The 2025-26 rates for statutory maternity, paternity, adoption, shared parental and sick pay have been published by the government.

The new rates will take effect on 6 April 2025. Statutory maternity, paternity, adoption and shared parental pay will go up nominally from £184.03 to £187.18 a week.

The earnings threshold for these payments – except for maternity pay – will also go up from £123 to £125 a week. The threshold for maternity allowance will remain at £30 per week.

Statutory parental bereavement pay, paid to individuals who need to take time off work if their child dies or there is a stillbirth, will also go up to £187.18 a week.

Statutory sick pay will rise from £116.75 per week to £118.75. Under the proposed Employment Rights Bill, sick pay could soon be payable from the first day of being ill, but this will likely not be in effect by next April.

As announced in the autumn budget, employees on carer’s allowance will see their weekly earnings threshold rise from £151 per week to £196, and the weekly payment will go up from £81.90 to £83.30. This means they can work up to 16 hours per week on the national minimum wage alongside caring responsibilities.

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. Jo is also the author of 'Good Work, Great Technology', published in 2022 by Clink Street Publishing, charting the relationship between effective workplace technology and productive and happy employees. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

