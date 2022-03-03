Employment advisory boards for ex-offenders launched across HM Prisons

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Leaders from firms including Lotus Cars, Sodexo and Cook are chairing the new boards which act as a link between jails and local employers, encouraging offenders to use their time inside to learn the skills needed for jobs upon release. The Ministry of Justice said the scheme is crucial in tackling the £18 billion cost of reoffending, as ex-offenders in steady jobs within six months of leaving prison are less likely to commit further crime. Its analysis of the impact of employment on ex-offenders sentenced for less than one year found that the re-offending rate was 9.4 percentage points lower than for those who were not employed. For sentences lasting one year or more, the one year re-offending rate was 5.6 percentage points lower. Employment advisory boards have already been established in 20 prisons, and will be up and running in all 91 “resettlement” prisons in England and Wales by April 2023, according to the MoJ.Justice secretary Dominic Raab said: “It’s a true win-win, allowing us to boost public protection and save the taxpayer money, while providing the reliable staff businesses need to drive the British economy.” In a survey, 90% of employers who have hired ex-offenders said they are “motivated, reliable, good at their job and trustworthy”. The research also showed that mor