Top 10 HR questions February 2022: positive Covid tests

by XpertHR
by XpertHR Can an employer require an employee to attend work if they test positive for coronavirus but are asymptomatic?
Can an employer require an employee to attend work if they test positive for coronavirus but are asymptomatic?
There is no longer a legal requirement in England to self-isolate after testing positive for coronavirus. The removal of the self-isolation duty raises issues for employers, who must ensure that they continue to comply with their health and safety obligations to their employees. The number one FAQ in the top 10 for February looks at the situation where an employee tests positive for covid, but has no symptoms. Other FAQs in the top 10 deal with holiday pay calculation, entitlement to bonuses and benefits during maternity leave, and procedures for managing employees' poor performance.

The top 10 HR questions in February 2022:

1. Can an employer require an employee to attend work if they test positive for coronavirus but are asymptomatic? 2. When does overtime have to be included in holiday pay? 3. What is an employee's holiday entitlement if an extra bank holiday is granted one year? 4. Must an employer disclose notes and witness statements produced during a grievance or disciplinary procedure if an employee requests them? 5. How should an employer calculate a term-time worker's paid holiday? 6.
