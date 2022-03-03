Employee Trends 2022 report

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Edenred research on employees analysed the key employees’ trends for 2022 and what support do employees need to navigate another turbulent year.

Having worked and lived through the worst effects of the pandemic, many people across the UK are now facing a new cost of living crisis that will mean that every organisation needs to prioritise how they are going to support them in the coming months.

At the same time, organisations are still feeling their way towards a workable long-term model for hybrid working and trying to balance out new employee expectations for better work/life alignment with the needs of the organisation as a whole. There is also still talk in the media of a ‘Great Resignation’ that is likely to be further fuelled by cost-of-living issues and a skills shortage that is seeing more job opportunities opening up across many sectors.

Whether this happens or not, employers have an urgent need to know how employees are feeling about work so they can create responsive strategies that will meet short-term crisis driven needs while driving long-term motivation and loyalty.

To help you plan, we asked 2,000 UK workers how they feel present circumstances are impacting the way they work and what help they want in the year ahead.

This report discusses the key findings and what they mean to HR and the business:

• Employees are concerned about the looming cost of living crisis

• Employees are rethinking what they want from work and life

• The Great Resignation hasn’t happened in the UK yet

• Action points every business needs to take this year