Employment status: Lord Hendy talks to Oven-Ready HR about his Status of Workers Bill

- The current UK employment status legislation and why the system is broken;
- How unscrupulous organisations have exploited the current system leading to the rise of bogus self-employment;
- Lord Hendy's view on the conclusions and remedies in Matthew Taylor's 2017 Future of Work report and why they don't go far enough;
- A passionate explanation of how employment legislation should operate in a wealthy and civilised country;
- Why any legislation to ban the “fire and rehire” practice should be supported.