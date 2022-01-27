Gig economyLatest NewsEmployment lawHR Podcasts

Employment status: Lord Hendy talks to Oven-Ready HR about his Status of Workers Bill

by Chris Taylor
by Chris Taylor Lord Hendy
PjrNews / Alamy
Lord Hendy
PjrNews / Alamy

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Acknowledged as one of the country's leading experts in UK employment law, Lord Hendy QC intends to end the confusion over employment status once and for all with the introduction of his Status of Workers private member's bill currently on its third reading in the House of Lords. Lord Hendy's bill seeks to create a universal status of “worker” giving everyone in employment the same rights and protections. It seeks to end the exploitation of the current system by organisations (many operating in the gig economy) keen to avoid paying tax and fulfilling their employment obligations according to the law. This is a wide-ranging interview with one of the UK's leading employment law experts and among other areas we cover:
  • The current UK employment status legislation and why the system is broken;
  • How unscrupulous organisations have exploited the current system leading to the rise of bogus self-employment;
  • Lord Hendy's view on the conclusions and remedies in Matthew Taylor's 2017 Future of Work report and why they don't go far enough;
  • A passionate explanation of how employment legislation should operate in a wealthy and civilised country;
  • Why any legislation to ban the “fire and rehire” practice should be supported.
Avatar

Chris Taylor is host of the Oven-Ready HR Podcast.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Bill to create single worker status enters final...

Care home worker who refused Covid vaccine loses...

Don’t lose momentum on action over sexual harassment,...

Making the world of work better: TUC’s Paul...

Cutting sick pay for unvaccinated staff ‘could be...

Employers cutting sick pay for unvaccinated who need...

Employment law in 2022: Eight action points for...

Bank holidays: six things employers need to know

What does 2022 have in store for HR?

Algorithms assault workers’ dignity, hear MPs as they...