Employment status: Lord Hendy talks to Oven-Ready HR about his Status of Workers Bill

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

The current UK employment status legislation and why the system is broken;

How unscrupulous organisations have exploited the current system leading to the rise of bogus self-employment;

Lord Hendy's view on the conclusions and remedies in Matthew Taylor's 2017 Future of Work report and why they don't go far enough;

A passionate explanation of how employment legislation should operate in a wealthy and civilised country;

Why any legislation to ban the “fire and rehire” practice should be supported.

Acknowledged as one of the country's leading experts in UK employment law,intends to end the confusion over employment status once and for all with the introduction of hisprivate member's bill currently on its third reading in the House of Lords. Lord Hendy's bill seeks to create a universal status of “worker” giving everyone in employment the same rights and protections. It seeks to end the exploitation of the current system by organisations (many operating in the gig economy) keen to avoid paying tax and fulfilling their employment obligations according to the law. This is a wide-ranging interview with one of the UK's leading employment law experts and among other areas we cover: