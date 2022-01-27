First vaccination deadline for health workers looms

called for the plans to be delayed amid high absence rates and concerns about mass redundancies. As at 16 January the NHS had 80,092 unvaccinated staff (5.4% of the total workforce). Staff have staged demonstrations protesting against the vaccine mandate in London, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and Leeds.Frontline healthcare staff who have not yet been vaccinated against Covid-19 have just one week to get their first vaccination or face losing their job. In order to comply with the vaccination mandate in England, staff have until Thursday 3 February to receive their first jab in order to be fully-vaccinated ahead of the 1 April deadline. The requirement will apply to all patient-facing staff at Care Quality Commission-regulated health trusts, including those in the private sector providing NHS-commissioned services, unless they have an exemption. The Royal College of Midwives and Royal College of Nursing earlier this month