First vaccination deadline for health workers looms

Frontline healthcare staff who have not yet been vaccinated against Covid-19 have just one week to get their first vaccination or face losing their job. In order to comply with the vaccination mandate in England, staff have until Thursday 3 February to receive their first jab in order to be fully-vaccinated ahead of the 1 April deadline. The requirement will apply to all patient-facing staff at Care Quality Commission-regulated health trusts, including those in the private sector providing NHS-commissioned services, unless they have an exemption. The Royal College of Midwives and Royal College of Nursing earlier this month called for the plans to be delayed amid high absence rates and concerns about mass redundancies. As at 16 January the NHS had 80,092 unvaccinated staff (5.4% of the total workforce). Staff have staged demonstrations protesting against the vaccine mandate in London, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and Leeds.

Deputy chief executive of NHS Providers, Saffron Cordery, said earlier this month: "With 3 February fast approaching… it is concerning that significant numbers of patient facing staff remain unvaccinated. "And despite the best efforts of trusts to encourage vaccine-hesitant staff to have their jabs, today's guidance is crystal clear: unless they are exempt, staff who choose not to be vaccinated or cannot be redeployed will
