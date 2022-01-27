Four-day weekGender pay gapGlobal mobilityHR transformationHybrid working

Trends for 2022: the Gartner view – employee turnover is set to soar

by Brian Kropp
by Brian Kropp Photo: Shutterstock
Gartner's chief of HR research, Brian Kropp, tells Adam McCulloch about the trends to look out for in 2022 – among them increasing challenges for diversity, an intensifying struggle to retain employees and a debate over whether a four-day week or increasing flexibility is the way forward. In the past 12 months, businesses have shifted to hybrid work environments, with many needing to embrace new approaches and structures. However, while uncertainty and variability continue to prevail, 2022 is the year we will see companies experience the long-term impacts of hybrid and remote work models.

A revolving door for employees

Among the various impacts, hybrid work will create a permanent increase in employee turnover. Geography has become less of a barrier for employees given the ability to work from home, meaning they have far more opportunities in the job market. Meanwhile, hybrid work brings fewer opportunities for workers to build the social connections that are instrumental in keeping them at an organisation. Leaders will need to adapt their hiring processes and enhance the employee value proposition to adapt to this competitive job market. There are a couple of interesting knock-on effects. First, many organisations will need to compete across geographical borders for the top talent. Second, businesses will need to find more cost-effective learning and development methods given the lower potential for return on investment.

Brian Kropp is chief of HR research at Gartner

